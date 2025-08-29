DLSS Swapper Reportedly Allows Replacing FSR 3.1 With FSR 4 Through Manual DLL Swap

erek
"Similarly, one can reportedly swap the DLL files of the game with DLSS Swapper and replace the FSR 3.1 DLLs with FSR 4 DLLs. The game needs to support FSR 3.1 natively to enable FSR 4, and of course, you also need the latest Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs. The DLSS Swapper developer reported that one user was able to get FSR 4 working through this method, but he didn't really think this would work.
This is good news if you own an RX 9000 GPU and games that already ship with FSR 3.1. We are yet to hear more such reports since it was thought that this wouldn't work, and most users don't really talk about it. We already have Optiscaler offering the solution since its latest update, but we would love to see an official update to DLSS Swapper so that it becomes even easier to swap FSR 3.1 with FSR 4 without having to manually swap DLL files."
Source: https://wccftech.com/dlss-swapper-r...g-fsr-3-1-with-fsr-4-through-manual-dll-swap/
