DLSS is the true revolution in gaming, not ray tracing

Sigh, guess we’ve been in a graphics winter and or recession for years based on anyone accepting AI generated frames with measurable increased input latency as the revolution. I’ll be happier once the gimmick is just ubiquitous enough that it’s buried as just a native rendering pipeline construct. Honestly I don’t want to know or care about it, just make fun games at this point

“At a time when the cheapest video cards cost a similar amount to the Xbox Series X and PS5 and are able to produce playable 4K framerates, it shows just how impressive this tech is. What’s more, this is still early days. Through more software updates and driver optimizations, as well as the continued adoption of DLSS into some of the biggest PC games around, things will only continue to become more efficient and playable. That’s far more impressive than some softer shadows and more accurate reflections.


Hopefully, in time, advancements can be made with FSR 3’s integration into the next mid-generation release of the long-speculated PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X successor. The support for FSR 2 is a good starting point but there’s a long way to go. As we’re now roughly halfway through the current console generation, the gap between gaming PC hardware and what’s possible on consoles is only going to get bigger. That’s why A.I. upscaling is the future to keeping games running at their best because it’s time to accept that 30fps on the Xbox Series X and PS5 isn’t good enough.”

Source: https://www.techradar.com/features/dlss-is-the-true-revolution-in-gaming-not-ray-tracing
 
.........................? Dlss isn't a gimmick, it's an amazing technology.
 
No I agree with this, I've said before I think ray tracing is awesome for what it's doing and I turn it on in games whenever and sing its praises, but I was more excited for DLSS when I first heard about it and when I bought my 2070

If I had to pick between one or the other I'd pick DLSS, but I can have both 😁

As for the DLSS3 framegen I've only used it in Portal RTX and was fine, but I'm not gonna base an opinion of it over just one game/implementation so judgment reserved
 
