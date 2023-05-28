DJI Mavic Mini 3 Pro / Netgear 10Gb Switches / Many 3070Ti / Synology Units / 14TB WD Red Plus drives / Samsung 7.68TB Enterprise SSDs / More

Some higher end parts are being upgraded so I'm listing them here. I have many of most items.

Timestamp:

DJI Mavic Mini Pro with RC remote and (2) extra FLY More Kits - $900
Netgear XS728t - $1400 new
Netgear XS728t - $1000 used
Nvidia 3070Ti - $380 each
Asus TUF 3070ti - $390/e
Fortigate 200e - $1800
Synology RS2818RP+ - $1500/e
Synology FS6400 - $7000
Asus Z690-A - $130/e
Intel X550-T2 Nic- $160/e
Samsung 7.68TB MZ7LH7T6HMLA-00005 ~8000 hours each = $525/each
WD RED Plus 14TB New never installed = $190/each

local will take preference. ver. paypal ok multiple servers decommissioned. no mining/no abuse for all quantities. deal is not considered closed until payment is received. couple business days needed before shipping. if I missed something or if you have questions just ask. I WILL SEND PAYPAL INVOICE ONLY and the item(s) will ship to your verified address on Paypal.
