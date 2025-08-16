DIYer creates ‘RTX 5090 countermeasures’ with cabling spaghetti to mitigate 16-pin meltdowns — system automatically shuts down when the overcurrent pr

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,166
“Further on the list are some clues to the construction of the ‘RTX 5090 countermeasures’ system, though. We see there is a Mitsubishi Electric MELSEC FX3UC-16MR/D-T PLC, a Mitsubishi Electric MELSEC FX3UC-4AD×2 analog unit, a QNHCK2-16×6 current sensor, and a G7L-2A-B DC24 (64-3375-02) power relay squirreled among the nest of cabling.
While some commentators were appreciative of the meisterwerk presented by Electronic_Ear6797, others were less enamored with the design and aesthetics. Yet more social media suggestions asked why a simple fuse system wasn’t preferred, or why using one of Thermal Grizzly’s neat WireView products wasn’t sufficient.”
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/uHGgkzM2tgLRBaHP29ffyd-1200-80.jpg.webp
source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...-when-the-overcurrent-protection-is-triggered
