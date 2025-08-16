DIYer creates ‘RTX 5090 countermeasures’ with cabling spaghetti to mitigate 16-pin meltdowns — system automatically shuts down when the overcurrent pr

  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
DIYer creates 'RTX 5090 countermeasures' with cabling spaghetti to mitigate 16-pin meltdowns — system automatically shuts down when the overcurrent protection is triggered

“Further on the list are some clues to the construction of the ‘RTX 5090 countermeasures’ system, though. We see there is a Mitsubishi Electric MELSEC FX3UC-16MR/D-T PLC, a Mitsubishi Electric MELSEC FX3UC-4AD×2 analog unit, a QNHCK2-16×6 current sensor, and a G7L-2A-B DC24 (64-3375-02) power relay squirreled among the nest of cabling.


While some commentators were appreciative of the meisterwerk presented by Electronic_Ear6797, others were less enamored with the design and aesthetics. Yet more social media suggestions asked why a simple fuse system wasn’t preferred, or why using one of Thermal Grizzly’s neat WireView products wasn’t sufficient.”

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/uHGgkzM2tgLRBaHP29ffyd-1200-80.jpg.webp

source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...-when-the-overcurrent-protection-is-triggered
 
