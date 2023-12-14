DIY Noctua Fan Project

Shadowarez
Heya All i been looking for resources on building something custom but need experts advice on if this would be possible.
the idea is to get 3x40mm 5v Noctua Fans have them wired to a pcb that could use say usb-c to power all 3. they dont need to be spinning at max rpm just need them in this orientation. i can do the solder work just need to find how id wire them to a sinlge input as i wanna test this on a labtop that would actually benefit from having 3 fans together in a row instead of a 200m fan that wont hit the hotspots of this labtop.
