DIY Height Adjustable Desk - Gas Springs?

Due to the expected continuation of working from home during the Covid era, and my desk being glass topped thus unable to mount a monitor arm, I've considered building a desk. We can pretend it will save me money too.Looking at some offerings from Monoprice, and Amazon seems like a barebones metal height adjustable frame, no tabletop, is in the 200$+ range.The brainstorming I'm doing involves using gas spring arms, like those typically used to hold up an RV awning or car trunk. Mount them joining a base and top made from wood with allowance for sliding up and down, constraints for moving else where, and lockable height. Probably need some low friction material for interfacing parts between the top and base, and some sort of ratchet or locking pin mechanism. It seems like it will be fun to plan.Has anyone worked with Gas Springs in concert with furniture building? Chairs, secret lairs, pop-out racing wheel platforms, cockpits apply.