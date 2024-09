DIY DC-DC UPS (was: PoE Splitting?)

Alrighty, so I built the first one, and it went better than I had any right to expect.This was definitely one of those projects that I thought might be fun, and I'd learn something from, but I had this sneaky suspicion real life usefulness would be a lot more limited than I had hoped, but this is a case where low expectations leads to happiness I guess?I built a DC-DC ups based on the specs above, but with a few tweaks. 12AH 12v batteries were cheaper than I expected at Batteries Plus, so I went with one of those instead. These pigtails for power out..- This panel mount power connector to connect the AC adapter- A $4 plastic ammo box from Harbor Freight to stick it all in.- Bought higher rated 24v AC adapter to make sure I had enough power.Other parts I used were my old roll of solder, some solder & seal splicing heatshrink thingies (these things are great. Get some), an old kit of assorted heatshrink tubes I had kicking around, a roll of plastic mounting strap to anchor the battery to the side of the box so it doesn't crush the board, and an assorted kit of screws and nuts to and nuts to attach that strap and the board to the side of the box.I'm terrible at soldering (I understand it in theory, but was never blessed with the steadiest hands, and as I have hit my 40's age is starting to catch up with my close range vision) and I also seem to have lost my little helping hands clamping stand, so it took several tries to solder it together, and there was also much cursing when it came to properly drilling the holes, and screwing everything down with my big hands in a little box, but once all was said and done, here is the end result:The Mini-box site didn't specify that the cables it came with had F1 terminals, not F2 terminals, so I bought batteries with the wrong terminals. I was resigned to have to order new connectors and solder them on, but couldn't find them locally, so I thought I might have to delay the project again, while I wanted for the delivery, but it turns out the Battery Store has a bunch of adapters, and just gave them to me in a ziploc baggie, so major kudos to them. Great customer service.And here it is all buttoned up:Please pardon the messy project deskIt reminds me a little of some sort of IED/Satchel charge from a video game or something, so I won't be bringing them to an airport or public place any time soonConfiguration was a little tricky. Before hooking up the battery or external power for the first time you are supposed to plug it in via USB and do a first time configuration.First I had to scramble to find an old Mini-Usb cable, which I am lucky I had, because I can't remember using one in likeNo, not micro-usb, like we used to charge our android phones from, but the older, fatter-mini-usb. You know, this guy:Then, once connected the board just did not like the USB connector on my desktop. It would be detected, and then drop out, and take the entire USB controller with it, requiring a reboot. Luckily my laptop did not have this problem, so I configured it from there.You can either go down a list of every variable (and there are lots) or you can use a "battery wizard" that chooses some values based on Battery type (lead acid, Lithium Ion, or LifePo4), nominal battery voltage, battery capacity (milli-amp hours) and the number of batteries. I don't know enough about battery chemistry and voltage, so I decided to use the wizard, but before I did I poked through the individual settings and found that some made no sense at all, and were not set to their default.For instance, there is a setting for slower charging if the unit is too hot, which was set to its default of 60C, which made sense. Then there was a setting for slower charging if the board was too cold as well, but this one was set to 125C instead of its default 5C. So I ran down the entire list and did a sanity check, resetting everything to default, except one setting, the output voltage. Their default output voltage is 12v, but I need 24v for my application.Then I did the battery wizard. Their default settings are based on one lead acid battery, 12v, 7000mah. All I did was up the capacity to 12000mah, and then hit apply. This changed some strange things that don't make sense to me (like lowering max charging current from 1.7 amps to 1.05 amps) but I don't know enough about it to mess with it, so I decided to keep the settings the wizard put in place. Charging speed shouldn't be a big concern for my application. Reliability is more important.So, I I tested the unit without hooking it up to anyhting. Charging was predictably slow, but everything appeared to work as expected. I measured ~24.3 volt at the output, both when plugged in, and unconnected.I did notice that the unit shut down and became unresponsive after a few minutes of being disconnected from mains power. This concerned me, but I had done about as much testying as I could without hookling it up to something, so I decided to just go for it.One of the two 24v plugs went straight into the back of my Mikrotik CRS326-24G-2S+RM switch . The other plug went into a Mikrotik PoE injector that came with one of their cAP ax WAPs I have bought and plan to upgrade to, but havent gotten around to it yet. It's just passive PoE, so I decided to use it to power my current Unifi UAP-AC-LR until I upgrade, as it just so happens to take 24v passive PoE. (the Mikrotik cAP ax takes 18-57v passive poe)I used the Mikrotik adapter as it has an ac-adapter plug input. The Unifi PoE adapters integrate the AC adapter straight into the PoE injector, and thus require line voltage. (Mikrotik left, Unifi right)I'm still knocking on wood (laminate) for saying this, but everything just worked on the first try with no issues at all.And better yet, look at that predicted runtime when I pulled the plug:Holy shit. 11 and a half hours???My old APC Smart-UPS SUA 750 with two 12v batteries only estimated ~45-50 minutes of uptime with this load. (Now granted, those were only 7AH batteries, but still!) I guess there really is something to my theory of efficiency of staying with DC-DC instead of going Line -> 12v battery -> line -> ac adapter -> 24vdc....Of course, as with all runtime estimations, you never know if they are true until you run them dry, and when you do you are wearing the battery, and will never repeat that runtime without replacing the battery, so this could be wrong, but I did leave it on battery for 20-25 minutes, and the voltage drop and remaining runtime prediction does at least track...Part of this shocking result also came because I overestimated the power draw of my switch and WAP. I used their max wattage from the specs to estimate my needs, but it turns out that under light load, with less than maxed out SFP+ ports on the switch they use a lot less power.So it looks like we are pulling ~1.047 amps at the battery (so thats at 12v, so any efficiency losses in pulling that voltage up to 24v and any power draw from the board is already figured in in that number)Since the battery is rated at 12AH, if everything were perfect, I should expect to get 11 hours and 27 minutes out of it, so th eprediction is straight on the money, provided the battery meets specs.So, I couldn't be happier with this project. I'm honestly amazed this turned out as well as it did.I am going to build a second unit, but this one will be a little more complicated. I am going to stick it in my living room where I have the same switch and WAP, that both take 24v but also a Vonage box which takes 12v and a cordless phone that takes 6v. I plan on setting it up the same way with 24v out, but I have ordered some buck-boost adapters from eBay that will drop that 24v down to 12v and 6v respectively for the other two devices.I'm even tempted to build a larger DC-DC UPS unit to run my router off of, and see if I can up that runtime as well. As cool as it is to have 11.5 hours of runtime on switch, WAP and VOIP, it is pretty useless if the router goes down after 45 minutes.As luck would have it, way back when I first built my first custom pfSense router (which has since been upgraded a couple of times and migrated to OPNSense ) I was in my "impressed with Mini-Box Pico-PSU's" phase, so it is running off of a 12v Pico PSU. It - of course - drawsmore power than the switch and WAP, but maybe if I do something similar with a bigger battery and enclosure (maybe a car battery?) I can improve that uptime significantly. Of course, then I'd also need the switch to stay up longer, and it uses line power, but I can figure something out.Anyway, my closing thoughts on all of this is, if I can build this amazing of a DC-DC UPS for my hardware this easily, why arent more people doing it, and why aren't the traditional UPS manufacturers offering these? With just th eone battery, and lower load on that battery, it ought to be amazing. Fewer battery replacements, making it cheaper and easier, anduptimes.Maybe they are afraid of losing replacement battery sales revenue?