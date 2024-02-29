DIY DC-DC UPS (was: PoE Splitting?)

Zarathustra[H] said:



When the power goes out, I walk out to my shed, roll the generator out and start it in the back yard. Then I grab my large quantity of extension cords (one of which is a big fat 30amp monster)



I run the cords in through windows (with weather stripping to keep things insulated) and just directly connect the things I want to keep going to the extension cords. We are usually talking fridge/freezer, a few lights, a special cable I have rigged up to run the gas furnace and hot water heaters, the sump pump, the server rack, a TV and a couple of laptops.



Depending on the time of year, I'll sometimes budget enough power for a small AC unit.



None of the electrical wiring in the walls of the house is used at all.



I mean, some day I'd love to have an automatically triggered backup generator wired in with a transfer switch, but that will have to wait until after the IPO if it ever happens







That depends on the solar system. There are ones that will sync to the grid sine wave and keep going once the grid goes out, but they cost a little bit more. Most people don't know enough about solar panels when they get theirs installed, and opt for the cheapest alternative, which is usually not the best.



My house doesn't lend itself to solar panels (Surrounded by huge trees and almost constantly in the shade) but if it did, I know exactly the kind of system I would get. (And I would NEVER get one of those leased systems. They are almost always a bad deal and a scam) That's not how I use Generators.When the power goes out, I walk out to my shed, roll the generator out and start it in the back yard. Then I grab my large quantity of extension cords (one of which is a big fat 30amp monster)I run the cords in through windows (with weather stripping to keep things insulated) and just directly connect the things I want to keep going to the extension cords. We are usually talking fridge/freezer, a few lights, a special cable I have rigged up to run the gas furnace and hot water heaters, the sump pump, the server rack, a TV and a couple of laptops.Depending on the time of year, I'll sometimes budget enough power for a small AC unit.None of the electrical wiring in the walls of the house is used at all.I mean, some day I'd love to have an automatically triggered backup generator wired in with a transfer switch, but that will have to wait until after the IPO if it ever happensThat depends on the solar system. There are ones that will sync to the grid sine wave and keep going once the grid goes out, but they cost a little bit more. Most people don't know enough about solar panels when they get theirs installed, and opt for the cheapest alternative, which is usually not the best.My house doesn't lend itself to solar panels (Surrounded by huge trees and almost constantly in the shade) but if it did, I know exactly the kind of system I would get. (And I would NEVER get one of those leased systems. They are almost always a bad deal and a scam) Click to expand...

I like your manual transfer switch.That's how I would use a generator, and I would probably just hook it up to the UPSes that the important loads are plugged into, although they probably would keep chirping if the power is stepped sine wave.We have a solar energy system on the place in CA. It was installed by the previous owner and is an Enphase system, so pretty good one. It just seems the utilities lobbied manufacturers to make it so their systems would stop generating power (and sending it to the grid) while the grid was out for safety reasons (like the same reason a transfer switch is needed for a built-in generator). But what's funny is that the solar energy systems could have just switched into 'micro grid' mode where they would simply consume all the power they are generating and not send any to the grid until it sees the grid alive--but this would hurt utilities so they made sure that got banned. So while technically micro gridding on outages is possible, it is basically designed out of every major manufacturer's system (Enphase and Tesla are two of the biggest and neither one can do this) unless there is a $10k+ battery installed. It's a real FU by the utility companies who basically want you to send your power to them for free so they can send it back out and charge for it.Yeah and lease and other scams are super common for solar energy systems. Not to mention nightmares from installation. Our neighbor across the street had $14k of damage inside their home because of a leak in the roof caused by a solar energy system install. Even after the installers came out 5 different times to fix the leak, it was still there. Finally, they had to get a whole new roof and the entire inside on one wall was gutted and re-done and they had to redo all their flooring. It was a nightmare. And their system is sized too small as they use like 3x the power we do and yet their system generates about the same amount as ours.