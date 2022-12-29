DIY Cloud Storage for Synching mobile devices

Is there a not-so-complicated solution available to build your own cloud storage where you can synch up folders from your laptops and or mobile devices?
I have a ton of equipment at my disposal and would love to build my own setup instead of paying for OneDrive, Google Drive, or dropbox. I want to build this more for my son and my wife as I know how to back my own stuff up. Both of them end up putting files on local storage and using backup software isn't as reliable as something that synchronizes on its own.

Or... should I stop being cheap and just pay the big man?
I host a lot of my own stuff otherwise:
- Dell poweredge server with plenty of UPS power, boatload of RAM
- Ton of VMs running my own domain controller, ZFS, over 30TB of double parity storage
- NAS backup storage
- Off-site desktop at a family member's home for robocopy backups over VPN
- 300/300 fiber optic (extremely stable) connection
- Sonicwall firewall
- Basically anything and everything I'd need from an infrastructure perspective

I also have data center space I could use if I must, but would rather just run most of it from home.
 
toast0 said:
There might be something better, but syncthing will probably work.
Thanks for the quick reply.
So for this I'd need a windows server/desktop (I'd build as a VM) and have some shared drives mapped? I have a ZFS file server, so if I map via SMB (the service is already running), then I could create new destination folders. Hmmm....
 
BlueLineSwinger said:
NextCloud/OwnCloud?
If it's something I have to pay for, I'm willing to go for a product that is a single-time purchase, and something with good reviews.

I'm hoping to build it, set it and forget it, at least for a few years. I understand they'll be upkeep... just trying to decide if it's worth looking into instead of paying for a cloud service. I just don't understand how, with all this knowledge and all this hardware some of us have, that still the best options are paying for someone else to do it for us.
 
g0dM@n said:
Thanks for the quick reply.
So for this I'd need a windows server/desktop (I'd build as a VM) and have some shared drives mapped? I have a ZFS file server, so if I map via SMB (the service is already running), then I could create new destination folders. Hmmm....
You can probably run syncthing on the file server. I've got it setup on a freebsd machine, syncing my photos directory from my android phone. Although I had meant to do some more stuff and never got around to it (story of my life)
 
g0dM@n said:
I'm hoping to build it, set it and forget it, at least for a few years. I understand they'll be upkeep...
That's exactly what OwnCloud is. I run mine in a docker container on my server. It looks for a new image nightly (a script I setup for all my containers does this), but beyond that, it's been "forget it" for over 2 years now.
 
toast0 said:
You can probably run syncthing on the file server. I've got it setup on a freebsd machine, syncing my photos directory from my android phone. Although I had meant to do some more stuff and never got around to it (story of my life)
Well my file server is ZFS on omnios, so I am not sure I can run it on there. It's all CLI and I only know a few ZFS commands. Total novice still there.
Eulogy said:
That's exactly what OwnCloud is. I run mine in a docker container on my server. It looks for a new image nightly (a script I setup for all my containers does this), but beyond that, it's been "forget it" for over 2 years now.
This sounds great. I haven't done anything with containers before. Can I run it on top of ESXi? I'm running 6.7u3.
 
