DIY Cloud Storage for Synching mobile devices

Is there a not-so-complicated solution available to build your own cloud storage where you can synch up folders from your laptops and or mobile devices?

I have a ton of equipment at my disposal and would love to build my own setup instead of paying for OneDrive, Google Drive, or dropbox. I want to build this more for my son and my wife as I know how to back my own stuff up. Both of them end up putting files on local storage and using backup software isn't as reliable as something that synchronizes on its own.



Or... should I stop being cheap and just pay the big man?

I host a lot of my own stuff otherwise:

- Dell poweredge server with plenty of UPS power, boatload of RAM

- Ton of VMs running my own domain controller, ZFS, over 30TB of double parity storage

- NAS backup storage

- Off-site desktop at a family member's home for robocopy backups over VPN

- 300/300 fiber optic (extremely stable) connection

- Sonicwall firewall

- Basically anything and everything I'd need from an infrastructure perspective



I also have data center space I could use if I must, but would rather just run most of it from home.