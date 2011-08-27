DIY Cintiq clone for $250ish?

Hey. I have been using monoprice tablets for about 3 years now and they are great. Durible and just as accurate as my intuos ever was [RIP]. I do graphic and 3d design with it and its fantastic. I just wish I could turn it into a cintiq like I want. I haven't been able to find a compatible screen for it yet. I've only so far tested three. If anyone has any suggestions on monitors that would work with the 12x9 monoprice for making a DIY cintiq please let me know.