DIY Cintiq clone for $250ish?

I was recently alerted to the high-end features and low price of the pen tablets available at Monoprice - a graphics tablet was something I'd always figured was too expensive for me, but I just picked up a small one with an order of cables.While reading about it, I discovered two things:*$80 buys you a 12x9 (15" diagonal) tablet at Monoprice with specs almost comparable to Intuos4.*There exists a kit to combine intuos4 tablets with custom controllers & widescreen laptop LCD monitors in order to create a DIY Cintiq.Now, the largest Monoprice tablet is a 4:3, 15" form factor. This is also exactly the dimensions of the oldest mainstream LCD form factor - which probably represents a very cheap purchase at this point, for 1024x768 resolution.Unfortunately I'm not in a place where I can try this out myself, so I'm posting it here: Is it plausible that these could be combined? It looks quite attractive compared to investing $300 into a laptop screen/controller and $400 into a pro tablet you're going to dissect, or spending more for a stock Cintiq than you spent on your computer.An IPS screen in this form factor would probably be advantageous for angle viewing, if possible. Anyone have any candidates?