Divinity: Original Sin 2 Kickstarter launches later this month

SilverSliver said: I liked the original. I am surprised, however, that between the crowdfunding and sales of the first they didn't make enough money to fund a second one.

Why would you use your own money if you can get people to help fund it for you ... ultimately a company has five potential sources of money:1. Use money they already have ... this is tough since most companies are not like Apple or Google and sitting on large cash reserves ... especially in the software biz, a lot of companies operate hand to mouth2. Publisher money ... the traditional source of money but this comes with a lot of terms and conditions ... however, for big budget titles this is usually the only source available3. VC money ... if you have a Venture Capitalist who has invested in your company then you may be able to draw from those cash reserves ... however, VC funding is targeted at taking a company public and that might affect which projects they want you working on4. Loan ... you can borrow money if you have sufficient collateral but the cost can be high for a big loan (depending on the interest) and the penalty for a failed title could be losing your company5. Crowd funding ... there are limits on how much money you can get but it is essentially interest free and the only conditions on the money are those you choose to impose on yourself (tiered deliverables and stretch goals)If the amount of funding you need fits within what you can get from crowd funding it is definitely the lowest risk option ... it also provides direct feedback from your customer base on features that they like or on development choices you are making (which can help you get a stronger title to market)