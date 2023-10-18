UnknownSouljer
Now that Baldur's Gate 3 has shined a light on Larian,DoS2 is a way for people who want more of a similar experience. It's for me, one of the best games I've ever played.
Steam has the game on sale now for $17.99 again!
And if you want to get more info, for some reason the last time I posted this some mod archived the thread to the hot deals discussion location as to why I think it's one of the best RPG's of all time!:
https://hardforum.com/threads/divinity-original-sin-2-definitive-edition-steam-17-99.2002896/
Here is also my stupidly long review of this title:
https://hardforum.com/threads/review-the-game-you-finished-recently.1878203/post-1045490606