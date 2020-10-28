Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition @ STEAM - $17.99

UnknownSouljer
Now that Baldur's Gate 3 has shined a light on Larian,DoS2 is a way for people who want more of a similar experience. It's for me, one of the best games I've ever played.
Steam has the game on sale now for $17.99 again!
https://www.gog.com/game/divinity_original_sin_2
Frankly I'm surprised that no one in here mentioned this deal sooner. Not sure how long it's going to go for, but $17.99 is the lowest listed price anywhere ever for the Definitive Edition according to isthereanydeal.com
The quick review/recap is: if you're hardcore into RPG's and you love tactical combat with an insane passion then this game is pretty much peerless. I am playing through the game right now and it pushes every button that I could possibly ever want from a single player RPG (although you can play this with friends through multiplayer if you'd like).
For me, it's like Fallout 1/2 but set in a high fantasy setting. For others they would compare it to playing D&D but in a CRPG setting. If you check all the reviews, they're all 90%+ and all scream GOTY level of game play. It's also long with a main story that's 60 hours long and over 100 hours if you're a completionist (and to be clear, all of that is REAL content, no fetch quests or other BS - it's all for character development and storytelling inside of the world). So at $17.99 you'll definitely get your monies worth.
I love so much about virtually everything this game done. There is a lot of variety to how you can accomplish quests and goals (yes you can murder entire towns if you so choose) - you can kill people, steal from them, use dialog, or meet their requirements a number of ways (quest dependent obviously). You can customize your build to an insane degree - there are so many classes and the game design is all about multi-classing (if anything it's a bit daunting, but it's okay! As you learn the systems you can respec at anytime in game). The voice acting is superb. The story telling feels real and heartbreaking. The choice of using a descriptive narrator some how just "fits". All of the animations and sounds in combat feel satisfying (and cool!) The music production is beautiful - if I'm to criticize the game at all, I wish there were more tracks. But it layers tracks and themes using a music mixer, so although you hear "the same" music often it doesn't get boring quickly. Seriously, there isn't really much more I can say that I haven't already said - if you like these genres and styles you'll absolutely love this title.
