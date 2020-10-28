Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition @ GOG - $17.99

UnknownSouljer
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 24, 2001
- Messages
- 6,742
https://www.gog.com/game/divinity_original_sin_2
Frankly I'm surprised that no on in here mentioned this deal sooner. Not sure how long it's going to go for, but $17.99 is the lowest listed price anywhere ever for the Definitive Edition according to isthereanydeal.com
The quick review/recap is: if you're hardcore into RPG's and you love tactical combat with an insane passion then this game is pretty much peerless. I am playing through the game right now and it pushes every button that I could possibly ever want from a single player RPG (although you can play this with friends through multiplayer if you'd like).
For me, it's like Fallout 1/2 but set in a high fantasy setting. For others they would compare it to playing D&D but in a CRPG setting. If you check all the reviews, they're all 90%+ and all scream GOTY level of game play. It's also long with a main story that's 60 hours long and over 100 hours if you're a completionist (and to be clear, all of that is REAL content, no fetch quests or other BS - it's all for character development and storytelling inside of the world). So at $17.99 you'll definitely get your monies worth.
I love so much about virtually everything this game done. The voice acting is superb. The story telling feels real and hearbreaking. The choice of using a descriptive narrator some how just "fits". All of the animations and sounds in combat feel satisfying (and cool!) Seriously, there isn't really much more I can say that I haven't already said - if you like these genres and styles you'll absolutely love this title.
Last edited: