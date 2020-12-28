Divers recover a WWII Enigma Machine from the Baltic Sea

erek
"Settings that programmed the rotors to substitute new letters changed every 24 hours; each unit had a codebook of daily settings, issued in advance. To decrypt a message, the receiver’s machine needed to use the same settings as the sender. Otherwise, the code seemed nearly impossible to crack.
At Bletchley Park, a highly secretive facility hidden away in a British country estate, mathematician Alan Turing and his colleagues were able to read encrypted Enigma messages by 1941. Throughout the war, they kept pace with Nazi cryptographers’ constant upgrades to Enigma.
Less than a decade after the war, Turing took his own life shortly after a British court sentenced him to chemical castration for homosexuality, which was then illegal in the UK. His role at Bletchley Park wasn’t well known at the time; the Allies kept the decryption of Enigma a closely-guarded secret until the 1970s. Historians generally agree that breaking the Enigma code probably shortened the war by at least years, although that sort of thing is nearly impossible to quantify."
https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/12/divers-recover-a-wwii-code-machine-from-the-baltic-sea/
