Distortion (Shaky / Wobble / Fluttering) on Audio-Technica ATH-ADX3000 Headphones

I purchased a pair of Audio-Technica ATH-ADX3000 a couple of weeks ago, and overall, I’m very pleased with them. They sound great most of the time, but I’m encountering an issue with a small number of tracks. The best way I can describe it is a shaky/wobbling/fluttering distortion in the sub-bass and lower bass frequencies. This is particularly noticeable when vocals are present over the top. I am currently applying a high-pass filter at 40–60Hz with a wide Q factor (0.3–0.5) in Peace EQ. This reduces about 80% of the distortion but also removes some bass - an improvement, but not an particularly ideal solution. This issue does not occur with my Audio-Technica ATH-R70X headphones.
During my time with the ADX3000, I upgraded my amp and DAC. I initially used a Schiit Asgard 3 (amp) and a Creative Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium HD (DAC). Now, I’m using an Aune S17 Pro Evo (amp) and a Topping Centaurus (DAC). The issue persists across both setups in both low and high gain modes, which makes me suspect it’s either a characteristic of the ADX3000 or a defect. Could the ADX3000 driver be reaching its excursion limit when attempting to reproduce these low frequencies? Has anyone else experienced this type of bass distortion with the ADX3000? I've today received a 4.4mm balanced cable for the ADX3000 (to replace the original single ended 6.35mm 1/4" cable) but this has not helped the issue.
I have been in contact with Audio-Technica over email. I was told the issue will be investigated but they need some time. This was over a week ago and I've heard nothing back so far. A few examples of tracks I am experiencing the issue with are:
NOTE: I've provided YouTube links in case anyone is curious or wanted to test themselves but for me personally, I listen to local 320kbps MP3 files which are much higher quality. The issue persists regardless of local or YouTube.
I thought it would be useful to record the distortion using my smartphone. Here’s a Dropbox link to the recording. I've done a sine sweep and another and I don't hear any issues (but I'm not sure if that is relevant). ChatGPT suggested:
I've pressed hard against both earcups with my hands. While this has an effect on the wobbling, it doesn't elimate it.
I appreciate any help. I need to determine if my headphones are faulty or if this is just a limitation.
- Ivan Torrent - Passage To Eden (from around 1 minute 30)
- Ivan Torrent - Immortalys (from around 34 seconds)
- Ivan Torrent - Supernova (After the first minute
Acoustic Interactions & Resonance Issues
Some open-back headphones can resonate in a way that creates distortion at certain frequencies. If the driver or housing has an unintended resonance, that could explain why only some tracks trigger the problem.
- Test: Slightly press or reposition the ear cups on your head while listening to see if it alters the distortion. If pressing reduces it, the issue could be related to the ear pad seal or driver damping.
I've pressed hard against both earcups with my hands. While this has an effect on the wobbling, it doesn't elimate it.
I appreciate any help. I need to determine if my headphones are faulty or if this is just a limitation.
