Distortion (Shaky / Wobble / Fluttering) on Audio-Technica ATH-ADX3000 Headphones

I purchased a pair of Audio-Technica ATH-ADX3000 a couple of weeks ago, and overall, I’m very pleased with them. They sound great most of the time, but I’m encountering an issue with a small number of tracks. The best way I can describe it is a shaky/wobbling/fluttering distortion in the sub-bass and lower bass frequencies. This is particularly noticeable when vocals are present over the top. I am currently applying a high-pass filter at 40–60Hz with a wide Q factor (0.3–0.5) in Peace EQ. This reduces about 80% of the distortion but also removes some bass - an improvement, but not an particularly ideal solution. This issue does not occur with my Audio-Technica ATH-R70X headphones.

During my time with the ADX3000, I upgraded my amp and DAC. I initially used a Schiit Asgard 3 (amp) and a Creative Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium HD (DAC). Now, I’m using an Aune S17 Pro Evo (amp) and a Topping Centaurus (DAC). The issue persists across both setups in both low and high gain modes, which makes me suspect it’s either a characteristic of the ADX3000 or a defect. Could the ADX3000 driver be reaching its excursion limit when attempting to reproduce these low frequencies? Has anyone else experienced this type of bass distortion with the ADX3000? I've today received a 4.4mm balanced cable for the ADX3000 (to replace the original single ended 6.35mm 1/4" cable) but this has not helped the issue.

I have been in contact with Audio-Technica over email. I was told the issue will be investigated but they need some time. This was over a week ago and I've heard nothing back so far. A few examples of tracks I am experiencing the issue with are:
When listening to tracks like Deadmau5 - I Remember and Massive Attack - Angel which both have a lot of bass and vocals over the top, it sounds lovely, zero problems, no wobble flutter effect.

NOTE: I've provided YouTube links in case anyone is curious or wanted to test themselves but for me personally, I listen to local 320kbps MP3 files which are much higher quality. The issue persists regardless of local or YouTube.

I thought it would be useful to record the distortion using my smartphone. Here’s a Dropbox link to the recording. I've done a sine sweep and another and I don't hear any issues (but I'm not sure if that is relevant). ChatGPT suggested:

Acoustic Interactions & Resonance Issues

Some open-back headphones can resonate in a way that creates distortion at certain frequencies. If the driver or housing has an unintended resonance, that could explain why only some tracks trigger the problem.
  • Test: Slightly press or reposition the ear cups on your head while listening to see if it alters the distortion. If pressing reduces it, the issue could be related to the ear pad seal or driver damping.
I've pressed hard against both earcups with my hands. While this has an effect on the wobbling, it doesn't elimate it.

I appreciate any help. I need to determine if my headphones are faulty or if this is just a limitation.
 
You just have no luck with audio setups haha.

https://www.head-fi.org/threads/audio-technica-ath-adx3000-coming-in-late-2024.973804/

https://headphones.com/blogs/reviews/audio-technica-ath-r70x-review-a-sense-of-space

Good review of information on them. Also when you really start digging into it, one headphones set isn't going to do everything well. You are going to have different ones for difference experiences depending what you are listening to them with.

the ADX are not meant to be a very neutral sound as they are seemingly boosting the bass and treble of these, probably to help give more of a rock sound to them. These will need equalized to bring that back down to as flat as can be to give you a more even replication.
 
I already did lots of research on my audio gear before I purchased. I listened to several YouTube reviews on the ADX3000 - none of them report what I am experiencing. There is not a whole lot of information on the ADX3000 to be fair. The R70X I've owned for 9 years, no need to read comments on that, I am very familar with it. I agree, a headphone isn't going to do everything perfectly but I was able to listen to all genres of music with the R70X without problem. The music I listed are just examples, I am listening to other genres such as pop and classical and I sometimes I hear the same "wobble" or distortions. I am EQing with PeaceGUI which helps a bit but I am moving into upsampling (HQPlayer and PGGB on Foobar) and the hardware PEQ on the Topping Centaurus is not working when I am in these modes. Is it not meant to?
 
I believe I’ve finally resolved the wobbling/fluttering distortion issue! The fix? A different EQ adjustment. I haven't settled on definite settings yet but so far I have this:

Filter Type: Low Shelf (Q as slope)
Frequency: 55Hz
Gain: -6dB or so
Q Factor: 2 - 4

This adjustment has removed 90% of the wobble on the most severe tracks, and unlike my previous EQ attempts, it has minimal to no impact on bass. I'm super surprised over this and extremely pleased because I was considering returning the headphones. I'll explain how I got to this:

I ran a tone generator (10Hz - 105Hz sweep). Everything sounded fine - no distortion, all the tones played correctly to the best of my knowledge. I then played a steady tone in and around 40Hz while running a music track with vocals in Foobar. The familiar wobbling/fluttering distortion became present, especially between 30Hz - 50Hz. The issue extended up to 70Hz–80Hz, but the worst was in the sub-bass. I tried my old headphones (R70x) and had no wobble distortion (except a very slight hint in the low to mid 20Hz but it put the ADX3000 to shame). Whilst both the tone and vocals were playing in the background, I played around with PeaceGUI and tried to get the vocals to stop wobbling. This is when I came up with the figures I shared above.

Is this a perfect fix? Not 100%, but it’s WAAAAY better than before and makes the headphones far more enjoyable. I will fine-tune this further, but I wanted to share my findings for anyone else who might experience a similar issue with the ADX3000 (or other headphones with similar behavior). I don't know if this is a fault with all ADX3000 or just my pair. I didn't see any mention of this in the many reviews I read/watched.

EDIT: After further testing, seems it's not the 55hz in the EQ that fixes my issue. I can fix it by adjusting 25hz by -9db and I can actually increase the 55hz band if I wanted.
 
Not sure it's super helpful but I listened to my DT 990 Pro 250 ohm and ADX5000s back to back and didn't really notice any difference in those tracks. Also like how loud are you cranking these tracks? lol
 
Hey. What difference were you looking for? Did you experience any wobbling / fluttering? I take it you didn't. The ADX5000 is very similar to my ADX3000. I don't know why this is happening but I just shared a fix / solution. It's the best I can come up with for the moment
 
Any difference at all, they just sounded the same to me aside from obvious eq difference between the headphones themselves. The one track has some bass drop with some sort of effect but that's just the track.
 
Ok thanks. I would be interested if you could repeat the tone generator test on the ADX5000. If you're up to it, generate a tone, maybe 40hz or so. Play a track that has vocals at the same time. Do the vocals wobble? Adjust the tone between 10hz to 100hz as you listen to the vocals, any wobbling? The test performed well on my ATH-R70x headphones but the ADX3000 did very poor until I made that EQ adjustment. Not sure if it's specifcally an issue with my headphones or a common trait with this model.
 
Mostly I was just seeing if it was an enclosure problem since they use the same chassis, may be worthwhile to post in the adx3000 thread over on head-fi and see if anybody there can try it out.
 
Will do, thanks :)
 
Yeah, maybe send a message to AudioTechnica as well and see if they can reproduce, could be a design flaw, or side-effect of an intentional design choice.

Any chance someone could generate a short track -- maybe 30 seconds -- which shows this effect and upload it somewhere? Would be interested in seeing if any of my headphones react similarly.
 
Hey :) well all the information you need to test your headphones, I've already stated above. I've given some tracks where I experience wobbling. I also described a better way to hear the wobble - the tone generator

I ran a tone generator (10Hz - 105Hz sweep). Everything sounded fine - no distortion, all the tones played correctly to the best of my knowledge. I then played a steady tone in and around 40Hz while running a music track with vocals in Foobar. The familiar wobbling/fluttering distortion became present, especially between 30Hz - 50Hz. The issue extended up to 70Hz–80Hz, but the worst was in the sub-bass. I tried my old headphones (R70x) and had no wobble distortion (except a very slight hint in the low to mid 20Hz but it put the ADX3000 to shame). Whilst both the tone and vocals were playing in the background, I played around with PeaceGUI and tried to get the vocals to stop wobbling. This is when I came up with the figures I shared above.
Ah, didn't realize that was an online tool, guess I should've followed the link. XD
Thanks!
 
No problem. It only takes a minute or two to run the online tool. Could you post back your results with the different headphones? I am curious to find out how you get on!
 
I couldn't hear any distortion/artifacting with my senn HD 350bt headphones, but it could be because my low frequency hearing isn't very good -- I can hear everything down to 26Hz or so, but it's pretty quiet, especially with the music playing.

Can't test with my bd DT 770 Pro X headphones right now because the wire going to the right ear cup is severed right now -- cat got it. Haven't decided if I want to repair myself or send it in yet. Edit: yeah not happening unless I get a new soldering iron or open it up and put a whole new wire. My iron has no chill and the wires are fried almost instantly at the lowest setting.
 
Thanks for posting back. Shame about your DT 770 Pro X. Well if you try a frequency of 30hz - 40hz, on my ADX3000, I hear vocals wobble. I still don't know to this day if this is only happening on my headphones or if it affects all ADX3000.
 
most of it is the computer power supply, but since you upgraded to a usb dac, use a ipurifier https://www.silentpower.tech/products/ipurifier3 Which is the same circuit black lion audio put in the usb audio interfaces that was their magic clock upgrade. Btw, I wonder if the patent holder, silent power ever sued them for using their circuit...
 
Hi, I'm a bit confused over your reply. What does that have to do with my issue? The pc psu is causing the sub bass of my headphones to have a distorted wobble? How so?
 
really low impedance headphones has to have a low impedance ground.
Problem with electrical balanced circuits is the ground potential stays the same throughout the circuit all the way to the headphone jack and the headphone load becomes a parallel load with the other single ended sub circuits which applies a lower impedance demand on the signal grounds.
But the other signs of this issue is the headphones popping when the DVD drive ejects its drawer, mouse movement noise, mechanical hard drive noise in the audio. But the computer has to be built with those items for it to appear.

I have some 32 ohm AKG headphones that I had for 25 years and they reveal this issue on machines as well. I get flutter distortion on some laptops until I unplug the power supply.

The external ports (usb, thunderbolt, firewire) are really bad for audio applications. Its barely in signal and power spec for its operation. The re-clocker circuit addresses and corrects both issue. If you were stuck with pci cards like the old protools system or something like that, I would pitch my services as I used to mod apple and pc power supplies with better caps and connector pins. But since you went external, the re-clocker will work at the 1/4 of the price of me modding the power supply (or buying a new one and modding it) and sending it back to you. The ATX connector would be the only thing you need to re-pin, but its going to cost you about $5 pin from mouser or digikey and then the cost of crimper and pin extractor tool. The stock pins are cheap at $0.45 each and this is where they lower the quality of the design so they can make a profit. But the design suffers because the connection is not low impedance.

The modular power supply uses poor quality connectors so avoid them when you can if building an audiophile / audio production server. I wish I could get a source for the better pins for those connectors, because they strangely disappeared from suppliers' sites about a year before the high power connector shells hit the shelf. I imagine I probably could get them from molex, but they would want me to buy 5000 of them at a time which is not in my budget (a 25K purchase). I might visit this adventure of building power supplies since gamers don't have decent power supplies either. I might even be able to get a loan for this since I am one of those underemployed American Engineers that was laid off when the company I worked with moved to China. So I have to do currently what Nikola Tesla did and do whatever to keep financially afloat.
 
I have to admit, a lot of what you said goes over my head (sorry). I've tried 2 amps (USB and RCA), 2 dacs (sound card and external Topping). I've also tried my smart phone. The wobble distortion on my phone is much less noticeable but I think it's there, although the volume is much lower. I will try to digest what you've said when I have time. My computers PSU is CORSAIR 1000W RMx SERIES™ MODULAR 80 PLUS® GOLD. It's a decent PSU. The Topping Centaurus DAC is a decent DAC. Are you saying my PCs PSU is the cause?
 
Cyberbloggers post (even if I don't understand it fully) has made me re-test something I did earlier. I have recorded two videos.

The first video: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/3ple...ey=lbdf8uki6jjesaybj1xaehad7&st=otlqlpw6&dl=0

This shows me playing three tracks and switching between the Topping Centaurus DAC (via USB) and my Creative Soundblaster X-Fi Titanium HD sound card.

The second video: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/wl6z...ey=i77885ilk0fr0kvsdgcyoikbk&st=7ktcn5vj&dl=0

This shows me running the Topping Centaurus DAC via optical Toslink (to my Titanium HD) and not USB.

To summarise, the distortion and wobbling is MUCH more noticeable on the Topping Centaurus than it is on the Titanium HD. This is regardless if the Centaurus is via USB or Toslink. Why is this? NOTE: 90% or more of tracks sound absolutely wonderful on either DAC. The issue I think occurs when sub bass or lower bass frequencies interact with other frequencies. The bass alone is not a problem. I can play bass heavy songs like "Massive Attack - Angel" without any distortion.

I've just now tried plugging the ADX3000 headphones directly into the Titanium HD via adapter (bypassing my Aune amp and Topping DAC) and I do get a wobble distortion but the volume has to be pretty high to hear it. Could this be that a certain combination of frequencies at too high a volume could cause this? I'm not even listening to deafening levels, my volumes are quite modest.
 
The only issue is wire leads and connectors with these newer style power supplies. Connecting pins are part of the issue and looking at one of my suppliers, I would have to buy 4000 contact pins to get them. Another issue is they run too small of a wire. Granted, I use high end wire when I modded ATX supplies and use 16Ga instead of 20-18 ga wire.

I should make a few sets with modular and see how they behave compared to hard wired, but its finding a supplier for the correct pin w/o having to buy a manufacturing lot.
My wire that I use went up a bit as its about $120 for 100 feet.

But all you need is the ipurifier since you are not trying to run pcie audio dsp mixer cards like they used to have in protools machines.
 
Because the digital jitter is internally related. That is why. I came out with modding the power supplies in 1992 because of this. Looks like I need to get back into that game for a different reason. It just will be easier for you to get a ipfurifier3 (digital re-clocker) and clean up the signal as that would be the only solution available at this time.
 
Why don't I experience this wobble distortion on my other pair of headphones? (ATH-R70X)? I'm using the same equipment. Also, as I said, this device you're suggesting (ipfurifier3) is for USB? if I run my equipment via RCA or Toslink, I still experience the same issue and these aren't USB. How does the ipfurifier3 factor in when I can decide not to use USB? Also, if i lower the volume, the wobble seems to go away or reduce. I'll look into the device but it's expensive and I don't think it's
 
The digital jitter is on the system bus and usually its caused by poor power supply impedance. So what ever signal that is conveyed outside the board is going to have jitter and it doesn't matter if its firewire serial, usb serial, spdif via RCA/toslink. AES2, TDIF, Dante or any other digital format, its going to have this jitter impressed on its signal.

$800 headphones and complaining about a $120 device that they should have incorporated into the cheap DAC but would have to pay patent rights. Its not like this a garbage like the overpriced cables out there. This is actually something missing in digital audio devices in lower tier products. Of course there are $5000 DACs that do come with this circuit built in if you don't like clutter.

Btw, they make a TOSLink, a SPDIF , firewire, and if you contact them (because they don't sell it retail and only available to studios) AES digital I/o with this re-clocker

Lower impedance headphones are more sensitive to picking up jitter.
 
If USB Jitter is causing distortion, why do I not hear it on my R70x headphones? Jitter doesn’t cause volume-dependent distortion (I mentioned the distortion reduces if I lower the volume). I thought Toslink was completely isolated from electrical noise? The headphones cost (in the UK) $1100. Then I paid around the same again for the DAC and then the amp. I'm now broke for the next few months. I am not convinced what you are saying will help me. Of course, if I could borrow one, and I knew it helped, I would then have no problem buying one. If it was USB jitter or a power issue, the problem wouldn’t be limited to certain tracks? I tried my headphones in my smartphone (with adapter). Unfortunately, I can't get anywhere near the volumes I would like when I am on the PC. If I had a portable DAC/amp, I will try it on my phone to see how it sounds.
 
because they are 470 ohm headphones which is not going to be sensitive to it compared to the 50 ohm ADX3000 nor my 32 ohm AKGs. My 32 ohm headphones are more sensitive to this noise and found a solution to this years ago.
 
Rough numbers of course, but 32ohm headphones will make sound with 1volt signal, 470ohm might need 4-5volts so anything coming over as noise or blips could be filtered and not audible.
 
Still, some of my observations have not been answered.

I have done further testing and have made the following discoveries:
  1. The distortions in bass on selective tracks is volume dependant. Lowering the volume reduces or completely eliminates the distortion wobble. Reducing the 25hz band on an EQ by around 4dB cleans up the bass and a large amount of the distortion. Increasing the negative gain further, completely eliminates the distortion.

  2. When isolating audio to a single channel (left or right) on selective tracks, I still experience the same distortion wobble. Given that both drivers exhibit the issue, I believe it's highly unlikely that they are both faulty.

  3. Increasing the volume on my other headphones (R70X) also introduces a similar distorted wobble, though I have to push the volume up a higher than I would with the ADX3000. I understand that the R70X handles bass frequencies better, and it's higher impedance (470 Ω vs. 50 Ω) may help reduce excursion-related distortion. It seems that the ADX3000 reaches its excursion limits sooner, making it less capable in the sub-bass compared to the R70X.

  4. Asking my uncle to play the selective tracks on his mobile phone (via a Quadelix 5K DAC/amp) with his R70XA headphones, he experiences a similar distorted wobble at higher volumes. The distortion is reduced and goes away as he lowers the volume.

  5. 90% of my tracks have absolutely no issue, regardless of genre including bass heavy ones.
 
I feel like all this was already answered. It is likely an impedance limitation. Headphones have different sensitivity to different frequencies.

If you really want to test this, you would need a signal generator or program and scan for what frequency sounds like crap on there and then just filter it down, or get a better set of headphones.

Any audio device will have weak points, this particular one just seems to land on something specific to you, so it feels like these are just not a good pair for you, try something else.
 
These are not £30 headphones, they shouldn't distort in the sub-bass like this. I have tried two different headphones that are 1/3 of the price and they both sound fine in the sub-bass. I don't understand what you mean by impendence. Are you saying because the ADX3000 has a low impendence of 50, that's why there is distortion? Then headphones such as the Meze Elite, Final Audio D8000 Pro and Audeze LCD-5 which all cost much more than the ADX3000 but also have low impendence should have a similar issue? but they don't, right? I read and watched several reviews on the ADX3000 before I purchased, including from WaveTheory and this was not a reported issue. Yes, these are not bass canons, but that shouldn't matter. I'm not a bass head but I want the bass (that's there) to be clean and not sound like the audio is playing through a fan. Having sub-bass that flutters shouldn't happen on headphones that cost this much. I wouldn't expect this on headphones costing 1/10th of the price.

I have already performed a sine wave sweep and don't hear any issues with the sub-bass. I also mentioned that I have listened to plenty of bass heavy tracks without issue. It's the combination of sub-bass with certain other frequencies that causes this wobble/flutter.

I haven't updated the thread in a while so here is an update:

I purchased a second pair of ADX3000 very recently. Now I have two pairs to test. The new ADX3000 with some Ivan Torrent tracks still have very slight bass distortion, but the fluttering/wobble has improved greatly. I do hear a very slight fluttering in the background in moments but it's much less noticeable than before. The difference is apparent. With the original ADX3000, I would have to use a moderately large negative gain at 25hz - 35hz on an EQ to reduce/cancel out the wobble/fluttering, then the bass is clean. With the brief moment I've had with the new pair, I don't have to do that, and it seems I can increase the volume further (if I wanted to) without any negative consequences. Are the older pair faulty? I believe so. The difference between the two pairs can't be explained by a unit variation alone - the difference shouldn't be this large. I have recorded two videos to show what I hear:

Original ADX3000
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/p8lf...ey=z5zqbs7s0v39ucc1o7h1dtyar&st=dr8ydywb&dl=0

New Pair of ADX3000
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ttv0...ey=aag9mruxyhi234tnsheiqs79a&st=3y16dvrt&dl=0

My issue has only really shown (so obviously) on Ivan Torrent tracks. Most tracks sound fine. I do hear a distortion in the sub-bass with some other tracks if I listen carefully but it's much less obvious. Anyway, so far, the new pair are much better. I am in the process of working something out with the retailer.
 
Listening further it sounds over driven, like the driver is hitting max throw and once it hits that, it cant reproduce other sounds correctly until it moves back away.

Also those ADX can only handle 700 mW versus 1000 mW of your R70s and the same sensitivity so going to translate to less total max volume (roughly).

The amps you are running them on, sorry i haven't gone all the way back in the thread yet, are they set to drive low impedance or are they still set on high from your other headphones?

https://www.audio-technica.com/en-gb/press/breaking-in-new-headphones....

I am sorry I shouldn't have said a better set of headphones, that was just me running on low sleep and being inappropriate.
 
No problem :) I am aware of burn in, but burn in should make headphones sound better, not worse I believe. This second pair has no burn-in but sound much better than the first pair. It should be the other way around as the first pair has one month of burn in. Don't get me wrong, the second pair also has trouble (especially with certain Ivan Torrent tracks) but it's waaay better than the first pair. Yes, I do agree with you, they sound overdriven but I am not having the volumes on insane levels (certainly under 90dB). In the videos, both volumes were (ball-park) matched. (The original were running a balanced cable while the second pair the original single-ended so output power is different which requires a volume adjustment but both cables function fine). The first pair are going back for testing. If the retailer are unable to reproduce what I have shown in the video then I would be lost for words. I certainly wouldn't want them to think I am making this up. I really like the ADX3000, they are a nice pair of cans and so far, this second pair is performing much better, not perfect though but it's like the second pair have a greater tolerance and more headroom. I will continue running these in low-gain mode, I have plenty of power here. The Aune S17 Pro Evo has way more power than I need.
 
I’m thinking the opposite, the lower power rating of the adx with the same sensitivity level means those won’t be as loud as your other ones.
 
I'm not trying to compare volume with my other ones (R70x). Why do you say that? Are you confusing the videos? the video shows both ADX3000. These ADX3000 can get very loud (if I wanted) and sound fine at very loud volumes (if I wanted them blasting - which I don't). The R70X still handles parts of Ivan Torrent tracks better than the ADX3000 which could be to do with the increase in max power but then the R70X is no where near as revealing as the ADX3000, everything is more muddled which could mask the problems I am hearing with the ADX3000. Anyway, both ADX3000 should sound the same but they don't. The first pair has noticeably more fluttering and wobble distortion in the sub-bass.
 
I purchased a second pair of ADX3000 headphones to compare with the first. While I do hear a wobble/flutter with sub-bass on certain tracks with the second pair, this is much less noticeable. I am able to have volume levels higher before I experience it. I am also not needing to EQ the sub-bass down with the second pair where as with the first pair, I do. The difference is apparent. The first pair were returned to the retailer who tested them and cannot find a fault. They are now being sent to Audio-Technica for further testing. Here is a video comparison between the two pairs:

First video: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/p8lf...ey=z5zqbs7s0v39ucc1o7h1dtyar&st=dr8ydywb&dl=0
[Old ADX3000 - Original Pair]

Second video: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ttv0...ey=aag9mruxyhi234tnsheiqs79a&st=3y16dvrt&dl=0
[New ADX3000 - Second Pair]
 
