Distortion (Shaky / Wobble / Fluttering) on Audio-Technica ATH-ADX3000 Headphones

Darunion said: I feel like all this was already answered. It is likely an impedance limitation. Headphones have different sensitivity to different frequencies.



If you really want to test this, you would need a signal generator or program and scan for what frequency sounds like crap on there and then just filter it down, or get a better set of headphones.



Any audio device will have weak points, this particular one just seems to land on something specific to you, so it feels like these are just not a good pair for you, try something else. Click to expand...

These are not £30 headphones, they shouldn't distort in the sub-bass like this. I have tried two different headphones that are 1/3 of the price and they both sound fine in the sub-bass. I don't understand what you mean by impendence. Are you saying because the ADX3000 has a low impendence of 50, that's why there is distortion? Then headphones such as the Meze Elite, Final Audio D8000 Pro and Audeze LCD-5 which all cost much more than the ADX3000 but also have low impendence should have a similar issue? but they don't, right? I read and watched several reviews on the ADX3000 before I purchased, including from WaveTheory and this was not a reported issue. Yes, these are not bass canons, but that shouldn't matter. I'm not a bass head but I want the bass (that's there) to be clean and not sound like the audio is playing through a fan. Having sub-bass that flutters shouldn't happen on headphones that cost this much. I wouldn't expect this on headphones costing 1/10th of the price.I have already performed a sine wave sweep and don't hear any issues with the sub-bass. I also mentioned that I have listened to plenty of bass heavy tracks without issue. It's the combination of sub-bass with certain other frequencies that causes this wobble/flutter.I haven't updated the thread in a while so here is an update:I purchased a second pair of ADX3000 very recently. Now I have two pairs to test. The new ADX3000 with some Ivan Torrent tracks still have very slight bass distortion, but the fluttering/wobble has improved greatly. I do hear a very slight fluttering in the background in moments but it's much less noticeable than before. The difference is apparent. With the original ADX3000, I would have to use a moderately large negative gain at 25hz - 35hz on an EQ to reduce/cancel out the wobble/fluttering, then the bass is clean. With the brief moment I've had with the new pair, I don't have to do that, and it seems I can increase the volume further (if I wanted to) without any negative consequences. Are the older pair faulty? I believe so. The difference between the two pairs can't be explained by a unit variation alone - the difference shouldn't be this large. I have recorded two videos to show what I hear:Original ADX3000New Pair of ADX3000My issue has only really shown (so obviously) on Ivan Torrent tracks. Most tracks sound fine. I do hear a distortion in the sub-bass with some other tracks if I listen carefully but it's much less obvious. Anyway, so far, the new pair are much better. I am in the process of working something out with the retailer.