Distortion (Shaky / Wobble / Fluttering) on Audio-Technica ATH-ADX3000 Headphones

really low impedance headphones has to have a low impedance ground.

Problem with electrical balanced circuits is the ground potential stays the same throughout the circuit all the way to the headphone jack and the headphone load becomes a parallel load with the other single ended sub circuits which applies a lower impedance demand on the signal grounds.

But the other signs of this issue is the headphones popping when the DVD drive ejects its drawer, mouse movement noise, mechanical hard drive noise in the audio. But the computer has to be built with those items for it to appear.



I have some 32 ohm AKG headphones that I had for 25 years and they reveal this issue on machines as well. I get flutter distortion on some laptops until I unplug the power supply.



The external ports (usb, thunderbolt, firewire) are really bad for audio applications. Its barely in signal and power spec for its operation. The re-clocker circuit addresses and corrects both issue. If you were stuck with pci cards like the old protools system or something like that, I would pitch my services as I used to mod apple and pc power supplies with better caps and connector pins. But since you went external, the re-clocker will work at the 1/4 of the price of me modding the power supply (or buying a new one and modding it) and sending it back to you. The ATX connector would be the only thing you need to re-pin, but its going to cost you about $5 pin from mouser or digikey and then the cost of crimper and pin extractor tool. The stock pins are cheap at $0.45 each and this is where they lower the quality of the design so they can make a profit. But the design suffers because the connection is not low impedance.



The modular power supply uses poor quality connectors so avoid them when you can if building an audiophile / audio production server. I wish I could get a source for the better pins for those connectors, because they strangely disappeared from suppliers' sites about a year before the high power connector shells hit the shelf. I imagine I probably could get them from molex, but they would want me to buy 5000 of them at a time which is not in my budget (a 25K purchase). I might visit this adventure of building power supplies since gamers don't have decent power supplies either. I might even be able to get a loan for this since I am one of those underemployed American Engineers that was laid off when the company I worked with moved to China. So I have to do currently what Nikola Tesla did and do whatever to keep financially afloat.