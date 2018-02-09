DisplayPort to Dual Link DVI adapters for 2560x1440?

If your display has a scalar built-in, and you're ok with that, you'll probably stumble into something that lets you play at non-native. If it's native or bust, you better do your research. I'm not sure there are guarantees out there. So be prepared for that.



As for HDMI to DVI Dual Link at QHD 60Hz resolution? Forget it. HDMI doesn't physically support dual link. I've done a ton of research over the years, and such a thing simply doesn't exist. It's like a magical unicorn or something. Most who claim they got it to work at QHD 60Hz are pretty much full of shit. Maybe QHD at a significantly reduced refresh rate. The best you can hope for is single link bandwidth over HDMI, which will not get you to that coveted 2560x1440 @ 60Hz native resolution. Converting HDMI to DVI Dual Link would require all sorts of processing, and most likely add delay, so even if such a thing existed, it wouldn't be cheap nor ideal for gaming.



DisplayPort is another matter. DisplayPort can physically support dual link channels. I've seen enough convincing success stories of Active DisplayPort to DVI Dual Link pulling off 2560x1440@60Hz, that I know it's a thing. But from what I can gather, and it's been a year since I last looked into this, it's going to be a YMMV scenario. It's going to depend on how nice everything plays together.



Between HDMI and DP, an Active DisplayPort to DVI Dual Link adapter is your best bet.