DisplayPort to Dual Link DVI adapters for 2560x1440?

Just wondering if anyone has any experience with adapters that can do 2560x1440 60hz via DVI dual link for my old korean monitor. Upgraded GPU and it only has DP and HDMI ports. If you know of one on amazon even better!
 
hmm... my only hdmi port is taken already, but I guess I could get a DP to HDMI to that cable... was hoping for just DP to Dual Link option though.
 
The only options I see go to 1080p max. Not really sure if that exists.
 
If your display has a scalar built-in, and you're ok with that, you'll probably stumble into something that lets you play at non-native. If it's native or bust, you better do your research. I'm not sure there are guarantees out there. So be prepared for that.

As for HDMI to DVI Dual Link at QHD 60Hz resolution? Forget it. HDMI doesn't physically support dual link. I've done a ton of research over the years, and such a thing simply doesn't exist. It's like a magical unicorn or something. Most who claim they got it to work at QHD 60Hz are pretty much full of shit. Maybe QHD at a significantly reduced refresh rate. The best you can hope for is single link bandwidth over HDMI, which will not get you to that coveted 2560x1440 @ 60Hz native resolution. Converting HDMI to DVI Dual Link would require all sorts of processing, and most likely add delay, so even if such a thing existed, it wouldn't be cheap nor ideal for gaming.

DisplayPort is another matter. DisplayPort can physically support dual link channels. I've seen enough convincing success stories of Active DisplayPort to DVI Dual Link pulling off 2560x1440@60Hz, that I know it's a thing. But from what I can gather, and it's been a year since I last looked into this, it's going to be a YMMV scenario. It's going to depend on how nice everything plays together.

Between HDMI and DP, an Active DisplayPort to DVI Dual Link adapter is your best bet.
 
The Korean monitor definitely doesn't have a scalar and only works with dual link dvi.

So I guess I'll stick with dp to dual link dvi but reading reviews on Amazon it does seem like a lottery if it will work or not was hoping people would share some adapters confirmed working.
 
kyriptic said:
So I guess I'll stick with dp to dual link dvi but reading reviews on Amazon it does seem like a lottery if it will work or not was hoping people would share some adapters confirmed working.
The trick is to get an "Active" adapter. From what I understand, it's pretty much required to ensure a proper conversion to dual link happens.

Both adapters AXm77 linked above are Active adapters.
 
kyriptic said:
Just wondering if anyone has any experience with adapters that can do 2560x1440 60hz via DVI dual link for my old korean monitor. Upgraded GPU and it only has DP and HDMI ports. If you know of one on amazon even better!
I'll save you some heartache, get a new monitor with DP. Hope you won't run into issues but you probably will. As the adapters get old they get flaky if they don't start out that way to begin with.
 
Absalom said:
If your display has a scalar built-in, and you're ok with that, you'll probably stumble into something that lets you play at non-native. If it's native or bust, you better do your research. I'm not sure there are guarantees out there. So be prepared for that.

As for HDMI to DVI Dual Link at QHD 60Hz resolution? Forget it. HDMI doesn't physically support dual link. I've done a ton of research over the years, and such a thing simply doesn't exist. It's like a magical unicorn or something. Most who claim they got it to work at QHD 60Hz are pretty much full of shit. Maybe QHD at a significantly reduced refresh rate. The best you can hope for is single link bandwidth over HDMI, which will not get you to that coveted 2560x1440 @ 60Hz native resolution. Converting HDMI to DVI Dual Link would require all sorts of processing, and most likely add delay, so even if such a thing existed, it wouldn't be cheap nor ideal for gaming.

DisplayPort is another matter. DisplayPort can physically support dual link channels. I've seen enough convincing success stories of Active DisplayPort to DVI Dual Link pulling off 2560x1440@60Hz, that I know it's a thing. But from what I can gather, and it's been a year since I last looked into this, it's going to be a YMMV scenario. It's going to depend on how nice everything plays together.

Between HDMI and DP, an Active DisplayPort to DVI Dual Link adapter is your best bet.
There were a handful of monitors that could take an HDMI 1.3/1.4 signal over a single DVI link (essentially a 100% overclock). Anyone with one of them actually can use a cheap HDMI/DVI to 1440/1600p 60hz adapter (and there're a number of people selling this sort of adapter without clearly indicating that for most monitors it won't work); but only a handful of displays from the very tail end of DVI only for cheap 1440p ever supported this. In particular, affaik no 'good' 1440/1600p DVI only monitors did; because they either predated the faster HDMI standard or supported it correctly with a native 1.3/1.4 HDMI port (and probably an equivalent DP port).

If you can try and return for free, there's no harm in trying active DP-DVI adapters but they've all got enough reported issues that I suspect you'll end up having to buy a new monitor anyway.
 
It's nice to hear that the prices on those active DVI-DL adapters have finally come down.

After DP->HDMI 2.0 adapters were released at just $30, the fact that these were still $100 was a sad sight to behold.
 
I haven't had good luck with active display adapters that didn't have auxiliary power when working above 1900x1xxx resolution.
 
noxqzs said:
I haven't had good luck with active display adapters that didn't have auxiliary power when working above 1900x1xxx resolution.
From reading reviews it does seem hit or miss. But I can confirm the one I mentioned does 2560x1440 at 60hz for now lol. Does take a few extra seconds for input to show up
 
kyriptic said:
From reading reviews it does seem hit or miss. But I can confirm the one I mentioned does 2560x1440 at 60hz for now lol. Does take a few extra seconds for input to show up
what monitor do you have. I intend to take my Korean 1440p monitor to the grave but I fear the next gen Nvidia line will completely drop dual dvi support just as and did with Vega.. I might snag one to try and stash away
 
I bit the bullet and bought one. My flight sim setup has 3 Dell 30's with DVI only input and finding a current gpu that drives all 3 is a challenge. Damn having to use the adapters.
 
Vengance_01 said:
what monitor do you have. I intend to take my Korean 1440p monitor to the grave but I fear the next gen Nvidia line will completely drop dual dvi support just as and did with Vega.. I might snag one to try and stash away
I have the crossover 27QW it literally only does dual link dvi 2560x1440 60hz. It's a couple years old now, nothing fancy compared to today's high refresh rate monitors.
 
kyriptic said:
I have the crossover 27QW it literally only does dual link dvi 2560x1440 60hz. It's a couple years old now, nothing fancy compared to today's high refresh rate monitors.
Hi Kyriptic
I have the same issue, with CrossOver 27QLED with only DVI ports, and I may need to change my display card soon.

Are you still using the DVI to DisplayPort adaptor? and any other comments you have about it would be appreciated.

Thanks
 
Had the problem 3 years ago with 3 32" monitors. The monitors I bought had HDMI, VGA and DVID-D. In 1400p Hdmi dropped out of the sync whatever I did, after a while, and never came back (had to shut the screen off and on again each time). I changed the cables and the vido card (another with no DVID-D), also tested an active cable converting DP to DVI-D which couldn't diplay any 1440p. I finally got graphics card with DVI-D port and problem 100% solved for all my computers (the 3 of them at my office).
 
Jandor said:
Had the problem 3 years ago with 3 32" monitors. The monitors I bought had HDMI, VGA and DVID-D. In 1400p Hdmi dropped out of the sync whatever I did, after a while, and never came back (had to shut the screen off and on again each time). I changed the cables and the vido card (another with no DVID-D), also tested an active cable converting DP to DVI-D which couldn't diplay any 1440p. I finally got graphics card with DVI-D port and problem 100% solved for all my computers (the 3 of them at my office).
Thanks for your reply :)

Trouble is I have 2 monitors that need DVI-D and new graphics cards only come with one DVI output, at best!
 
atiUser said:
Hi Kyriptic
I have the same issue, with CrossOver 27QLED with only DVI ports, and I may need to change my display card soon.

Are you still using the DVI to DisplayPort adaptor? and any other comments you have about it would be appreciated.

Thanks
Yeah, still using the same adapter. One odd thing that just started happening, now if you leave your computer on 24/7 after like a week+ it will start artifacting but if I unplug it and plug it back everything goes back to normal. It has been plugged in and on, none stop for over a yr.
 
kyriptic said:
Yeah, still using the same adapter. One odd thing that just started happening, now if you leave your computer on 24/7 after like a week+ it will start artifacting but if I unplug it and plug it back everything goes back to normal. It has been plugged in and on, none stop for over a yr.
Thanks, excellent that’s great news. Should solve my problem without buying 2 new monitors and a display card.

Is it this one? https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B...ilpage_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1&tag=hardfocom-20
 
I'm kinda curious if that actually tops out at 2560x1440, or does 2560x1600 but is underspecced for SEO reasons.
 
Bumping this old thread as i find myself in the same position. Want to update to a 5700x but its hdmi/dp output to my Xstar which is DVI-d only 1440P 60hz.
kyriptic said:
From reading reviews it does seem hit or miss. But I can confirm the one I mentioned does 2560x1440 at 60hz for now lol. Does take a few extra seconds for input to show up
Do you or did you use this for gaming? any drawbacks?

Really don't have the cash right now for a new monitor and card after upgrading my rig to Ryzen.
Thanks
 
