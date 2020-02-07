Displayport: EMI/Static "blankout" and Fiberoptic cables

Amazon.com: FIBBR DP Cable, Fiber Optic Displayport Cable Support 32.4 Gbps, 8k@60hz, 4K@144Hz, Male to Male Audio Video DP 1.4 Cable Slim and Flexible High Speed DP to DP Cable (6.6ft): Electronics Amazon.com: FIBBR DP Cable, Fiber Optic Displayport Cable Support 32.4 Gbps, 8k@60hz, 4K@144Hz, Male to Male Audio Video DP 1.4 Cable Slim and Flexible High Speed DP to DP Cable (6.6ft): Electronics

This has been a minor issue on just about every DP monitor I've had - I get minor, half-second blankouts if I shift or rub my feet in a way that builds up or discharges static - it also blanks out if I touch my metal KB casing and get a static shock.I have an LG 38GL950 coming on Monday and I think I'm going to order a fiber optic DP cable from Amazon and see if that stops the issue.Has anyone noticed this or tried this solution?I've bought plenty of $20 DP cables and $58 (with coupon) seems like a good deal for one of these:Edit: ORDERED