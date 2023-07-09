Display switch behavior fix for hotkey EG:Windows 11 22h2 build 22621.1928

gerardfraser
Display switch behavior fix for hotkey on Windows 11 update
EG:Windows 11 22h2 build 22621.1928 has changed display switch behavior again
1 = /internal
2 = /clone
3 = /extend
4 = /external
Method: Manually Create "Display Switch" Shortcuts on desktop for your needs
1) Right click on desktop, click on new and then click on shortcuts.
2) Type the location of the item or copy and paste from below, then click on next.
3) Type "Display Switch or give your own name"for the name, and click on the Finish button.
4) You can pin the shortcut to Taskbar or Start Menu, you may assign a keyboard shortcut to it as well.
Updated display switch for hotkeys behaviors work on newest Windows 11 June 27 2023
(Projection flyout)
C:\Windows\System32\cmd.exe /C DisplaySwitch.exe
Will bring up all modes
(PC screen only)
C:\Windows\System32\cmd.exe /C DisplaySwitch 1
Only the current main display is enabled. All other connected displays will be disabled. (When you're connected to a wireless projector, this option changes to Disconnect.)
(Duplicate/Clone)
C:\Windows\System32\cmd.exe /C DisplaySwitch 2
The main display will be mirrored on the second display.
(Extend)
C:\Windows\System32\cmd.exe /C DisplaySwitch 3
The main display is extended across the all connected display screens and allows you to have a desktop that spans them.
(Second screen only)
C:\Windows\System32\cmd.exe /C DisplaySwitch 4
The current main display will be disabled. All other connected displays will remain enabled with the second screen used as your new main display.
Old display switch for hotkeys behaviors does not work on newest Windows 11 June 27 2023Windows
(Projection flyout)
%windir%\System32\DisplaySwitch.exe
Will bring up all modes
(PC screen only)
%windir%\System32\DisplaySwitch.exe /internal
Only the current main display is enabled. All other connected displays will be disabled. (When you're connected to a wireless projector, this option changes to Disconnect.)
(Duplicate/Clone)
%windir%\System32\DisplaySwitch.exe /clone
The main display will be mirrored on the second display.
(Extend)
%windir%\System32\DisplaySwitch.exe /extend
The main display is extended across the all connected display screens and allows you to have a desktop that spans them.
(Second screen only)
%windir%\System32\DisplaySwitch.exe /external
The current main display will be disabled. All other connected displays will remain enabled with the second screen used as your new main display.
