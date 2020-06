Quick question. Looking to upgrade my 1070 to either a 2060 super or 5700xt. I see most of them come with 1 HDMI and 3 or 4 DP. My issue is my two monitors. Main is a 27" Xstar with DVI only and the 2nd is an old ASUS 27" 1920 x1200 with HDMI and DVI. I think i'm safe with a DP to DVI adapter and then HDMI for the 2nd but just wanted to confirm before buying.



Thanks