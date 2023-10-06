Display port KVM that supports 120+ refresh and has 3.5mm audio switching?

I keep coming up cold trying to find a KVM that has the following, maybe you can help me.
2 computer switching
Display port
120hz refresh or higher at 1440p
3.5mm audio in and out (some have 3.5 out but no in)
hopefully something that isn't 300+ bucks.
finding them without the audio is easy, i stupidly bought one and forgot about the audio but I need the audio switching.
2 computer switching
Display port
120hz refresh or higher at 1440p
3.5mm audio in and out (some have 3.5 out but no in)
hopefully something that isn't 300+ bucks.
finding them without the audio is easy, i stupidly bought one and forgot about the audio but I need the audio switching.