Display port KVM that supports 120+ refresh and has 3.5mm audio switching?

I keep coming up cold trying to find a KVM that has the following, maybe you can help me.

2 computer switching
Display port
120hz refresh or higher at 1440p
3.5mm audio in and out (some have 3.5 out but no in)

hopefully something that isn't 300+ bucks.

finding them without the audio is easy, i stupidly bought one and forgot about the audio but I need the audio switching.
 
It's not so convenient, but why not do the audio switchbox separately if you can't find a kvm to do it? Or maybe a mixer in case you want to use audio from both sometimes.
 
It's not so convenient, but why not do the audio switchbox separately if you can't find a kvm to do it? Or maybe a mixer in case you want to use audio from both sometimes.
I definitely do not want from both and I want to always be sure that the audio is only going to the PC that I need to. I switch between my home PC and a work laptop so I want to be 100% sure that when Im looking at the work monitor that the sound is also for the work PC. I don't even want to forget and get caught :)
 
