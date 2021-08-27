Display Manager for 32:9 Monitor

I’ve just ordered a Dell 49” 32:9 monitor. The included Dell management software, which I currently use on another monitor, is ok for switching sources and splitting of screens but still basic. I’m looking for a versatile manager that will give me the best experience for opening, re-sizing and closing multiple windows. I want to be able to move things around any virtual zone I create. Especially important is one click to go back to full single screen mode. I’ve done some Google and Aquasnap and Display Fusion look like candidates but I’d appreciate advice on the subject.