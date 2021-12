I was using my PC last night with no issues and left it on when I went to bed. When I got up this morning, PC was still on as expected, but I couldn't get any signal from either of my displays. Connected it to my LG OLED and was able to get a 1024x768 signal which allowed me to figure out the display driver was just gone. I clicked on GeForce Experience, which reinstalled itself, then downloaded the most recent driver and installed. Now I'm back to normal, but no idea how that happened.