Display driver crashes when primary display is turned off for 5+ minutes

Having a weird issue, was hoping someone here has an idea (you guys always come through for me). I have an LG CX 77" as a monitor and a Marantz Sr5014 receiver hooked up to my EVGA 3090. I noticed lately that if I turn my LG screen off for more than five minutes, I'm unable to get any HDMI signal to the screen or the receiver. If I'm playing music while the TV is turned off, the computer will lose HDMI signal almost exactly around 5 minutes. I know the PC isn't fully crashed because I can still access files from it's network storage and hear the hard drives and fans running normally.



I searched already and saw a previous post about someone with the same components but their issue was fixed after double checking all of his cables. In my case, I've already disconnected and reconnected the relevant cables. Same result.



Hibernation is turned off and my power saving settings are set to not turn off the display or PC automatically. Also disabled all the PCIE power saving options as well.