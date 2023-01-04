Displace TV Is a Battery Powered Wireless TV

cageymaru
CNET has covered the new wireless Displace TV system that debuted at CES 2023. According to the Displace TV press release, the TV screen module weighs less than 20 lbs., completely wireless, and is powered by batteries that last a month if viewing time averages 6 hours a day. There is a PC tower-like module that can be hidden in a closet sends the signal wirelessly to multiple TVs at once. Of course the control module uses electricity from a wall socket. The TV can be mounted onto glass windows using Displace's active-loop vacuum technology.
Displace TVs are primarily controlled by natural hand gesture movements, in addition to touch and voice interfaces, making it easy to browse, play and control content using hands. They also utilize facial recognition and computer vision technology, which enables content on Displace TVs to seamlessly switch between rooms when users move. A button on top of the Displace TV also enables the feature to be switched off for privacy reasons. All Displace TVs wirelessly connect to a base unit that is plugged into an electrical outlet and can be kept inside a closet or anywhere within the home.
The 55" 4K Displace TVs can be hung throughout a home or combined to form multiple sizes, including a massive 110" 16K television. Reservations for Displace TV will be available on the Displace website starting January 5, 2023, with a fully refundable deposit. They will be available to ship by late 2023.
