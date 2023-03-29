Disney Unplugs Metaverse Unit During Initial Round Of Layoffs

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Dec 19, 2005
- 8,853
Is the Metaverse really going to make it as the Next Big Thing? Or did it ever really even have a chance?
"Bob Chapek at one time talked up the metaverse as a significant growth opportunity for Disney, not only in the theme park unit he once ran but across its other divisions. The metaverse has captivated a number of companies eager to be early on the next wave of change, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms, which changed its corporate identity to reflect its new focus. As yet, most investments in metaverse technology have not shown profits, however."
Source: https://deadline.com/2023/03/disney-unplugs-metaverse-unit-layoffs-bob-chapek-bob-iger-1235311536/
