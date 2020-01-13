Disk Imaging - Success (1TB WD HDD to Crucial 1TB SSD)

I used AOMEI BackUpper (free) The 1TB drive was already an IMAGE of the original. So the SSD is now running a copy of a copy. Booted right up. FSX runs perfectly on it. No issues so far. Only reason I posted this is if anyone wonders about it. I used to use CloneZilla (for like 10 years +) but it seems to be falling into obscurity now because it's having trouble with mixed GPT and MBR partitions and the interface is really clunky. When free stuff, like AOMEI and a few others with super nice interfaces and accurate copies is available, CloneZilla could be in trouble. Anyway....loving the speed of the SSD.