Disintegration is Now Available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Wonder how good it is?

"Disintegration also includes three multiplayer modes with six distinct maps, and additional content to come in future updates. Choose from nine "Crews" which provide a multitude of different play styles. Suit up with the noble King's Guard and strike down your enemies with blasts from your javelin launcher. Save your teammates from imminent death with a well-placed healing shot from the Tech Noir. Or pin down your opponents with a torrent of mines by the Militia. The choice is in your hands how you approach the battlespace and which Crew you control.

"Disintegration brings an edge-of-your-seat campaign with diverse characters navigating a tumultuous world," said Allen Murray, Head of Production at Private Division. "For their first title, V1 has shown a deep level of talent and ambition from the studio of thirty developers, delivering an excellent debut that is rewarding and memorable."

Multiplayer provides a host of cosmetic customizations that can be purchased or earned in-game, including pilot and Crew skins, cosmetic Gravcycle customizations, and a variety of banners. In addition to the multiplayer content at release, the team at V1 will be supporting the game post-launch. All new game modes, new maps, and new Crews will be free."

https://www.techpowerup.com/268624/disintegration-is-now-available-on-pc-playstation-4-and-xbox-one
 
