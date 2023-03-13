Dish hit with $469 million verdict over commercial-skipping technology

IP infringement at it's finest.

"Salt Lake City-based ClearPlay's technology lets users filter out adult content like sex, violence and drug use from DVDs and streaming video. It sued Dish in 2014, alleging that AutoHop's technology for cutting commercials from DVR content violates its patents for a "method of filtering multimedia content without altering the underlying video."

Englewood, Colorado-based Dish said that AutoHop works differently from ClearPlay's patented technology. Dish also said the patents are invalid, arguing they are obvious based on earlier inventions or cover abstract ideas."

1678743571160.png


Source: https://www.reuters.com/legal/dish-...er-commercial-skipping-technology-2023-03-13/
 
