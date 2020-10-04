Discussion about how the motherboard affects overall system performance

The way motherboards tend to be reviewed and discussed is around the max specs--number of PCIe lanes, etc., or by compatibility with different RAM or hardware.
I'm about to spec out a new high-end workstation to replace my 5-year-old system and I find myself wanting to see a discussion somewhere about the small irritations that is part of the PC experience, and how good or bad different motherboard manufacturers are at dealing with them. For whatever reason, I've always purchased ASUS motherboards (the last 3 PCs at least) and there are always issues that I never blame ASUS for because historically, PC users come to expect some level of device gremlins that they have to be able to work out. My tolerance for this has eroded down to zero. It's 2020, the PC industry should have this crap worked out by now.
Two examples of the kinds of small irritations I'm talking about:
- The onboard Intel LAN port on my "asus x99 pro usb 3.1" (the name just rolls off the tongue, doesn't it?) sporadically switches from 1Gbps to 100Mbps. Unplugging the cable and plugging it back in several times makes it switch back to 1Gbps. I know, I know, but I've switched the cable to Cat 7--no change, I've changed which port it's on, and then even switched the actual switch on the other end--no change. It seems to be related to interference from the USB-3 ports next to the ethernet port because which USB ports I use changes how often the rate switch problem happens...or maybe I've just become superstitious. Tried adding a TP-Link 1Gbps PCIe card so I can stop using the onboard altogether, but reasons I never figured out, the card doesn't even appear in Windows. It's like the motherboard refuses to recognize it or something even though there are 3500 reviews on amazon saying that it's fine on Windows 10. C'est la vie.
- USB Bluetooth connector doesn't stay sane after reboot. After almost every reboot I have to uninstall the USB bluetooth device in device manager, physically remove the dongle and reinsert it to make it active again. Come on! Where is this kind of thing ever caught in a review. Sure, this issue could be anything and isn't necessarily the motherboard (registry problem?). Nobody is ever to blame about interoperability because in the PC world nobody owns the overall system. But, the motherboard is the closest thing we have to the integration point of everything. They are responsible.
There are many windows-level irritating issues like switching a monitor to another input causes all of the windows across multiple monitors to rearrange randomly. This is clearly a MS issue but I bet they site their inability to know what's happening at the hardware level as the reason they can't handle it better.
So here I am, about to do this all again in the hope of creating a fast systems that also feels fast. I'd like to see a benchmark for how quickly a system responds to the user rather than only seeing CPU-bound benchmarks, and I'd like to see a benchmark for pains in the ass the didn't happen with a given system.
Ok, end rant. Anyone have any thoughts on this?