Discussion about how the motherboard affects overall system performance

My thoughts on this can be summed up in a word: "No." That is, what your asking for isn't really reasonable, nor is it really doable. I don't think you understand the processes used by reviewers and why it is the way that it is. I've been reviewing motherboards for 15 years. The fact is that we can only share our experienced based on what we see while testing the hardware in question. If I never encounter a problem, then I'll tell you that. If I did encounter a problem with a given piece of hardware, I'll share all the details of that experience. I've had trouble with NICs and other integrated features and I cover those issues whenever they occur. The fact is, problems with these boards are fairly unusual. But, I do cover them when they occur. Whether that's problems setting up a drive array, or installing the OS. I cover that whenever I see issues. Recently, I mentioned an issue with an i225v NIC in a review. I resolved it simply by updating the UEFI BIOS to the latest version. Ordinarily, I do that first, but forgot to update it before I started installing the OS and setting everything up.



As for system responsiveness, there are too many variables that come into play to really provide useful data on that. Wireless mice or keyboards, running things through USB hubs, monitor latency, etc. all factor in. I use the same monitor, keyboard and mouse for all my reviews. As a result, the testing is as level and as fair as it can be. That is, every X570 board I review feels the same as the rest. All Z490's feel the same as the others do. Sometimes there are some differences I can perceive between an X570 and a Z490 based system, but those too are often difficult to quantify. About all I can say there is that the Intel's often feel smoother, but I only notice this if I have both an Intel and an AMD system side by side with the same GPU, keyboard, monitor, and mouse. I've tried to correlate these differences by checking things like DPC latency, but that's all over the map and I've never seen DPC latency have an impact on anything unless it was atrociously high for some reason.



Things like your Bluetooth issue aren't caught in reviews because we aren't testing or using such things in reviews. It's not about Bluetooth dongles. Were I reviewing those, that would be different. But any testing I did would only be applicable to whatever specific make and model Bluetooth device I tested. It would be meaningless for anything else. Like your example with multiple monitors, there are just too many variables for a reviewer to try and replicate. Honestly, issues with that may be Microsoft's fault to some degree, but other factors like GPU model, driver revisions and specific monitors, cabling choices etc. all factor in there. We can't replicate each use case scenario. We simply don't have either the time or the necessary hardware to do that. My reviews take 25-30 hours to complete as it is.



Lastly, the title of your post needs addressing. Since memory and PCIe controllers became integrated into the CPU, the motherboard is virtually meaningless in terms of how they effect performance. Most of the time, the data shows a 1-3% variance in the test data between system configurations. That's basically the accepted margin for error in the tests themselves. It's meaningless unless you see an anomaly. Even then, those anomalies usually have an explanation. A CPU isn't boosting correctly, or the VRM's start throttling due to insufficient cooling. Essentially, I can explain those variances that step outside the line pretty easily in most cases. When all factors are equal, the motherboards generally don't mean anything when it comes to performance. All the factors that impact performance were moved off the motherboard a long time ago.