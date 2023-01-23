Discord server with level 2 perks + private rooms for 1080p streaming

Hello,

meanwhile has become natural that I play with a friend that we stream us depending on the game the screen of the other. I have created a Discord server but without boosting or Nitro (costs each) the quality is at 720p 30 fps maximum. This is enough but does not look nice.



Have found another server that is boosted to level 3 and there we can also stream 1080p but we have no moderation options there. Come often strangers in the chat purely (habs not against strangers but often you want to have his peace or if you stream your own screen even more so).



Does anyone know a good server where you can create a room and then only desired friends can join? lg