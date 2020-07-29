Discord launches noise suppression for its mobile app

erek
"Vishnevskiy said Discord’s noise suppression is liberating because now you can take a walk or hang out in a noisy place while you’re taking business calls. It filters out anything that isn’t a human voice. You can microwave popcorn, let your kid enjoy their harmonica, or give your dog that new squeaky toy you know they deserve. No one on the other end will hear a peep, the company said.
When you are connected to a voice channel, you can enable the sound wave icon to filter out background noise.
“Audio and video are like a big part of people’s lives right now, and more people are in crowded rooms and environments,” Vishnevskiy said. “We worked with Krisp to make sure we could bring it to everyone on all our platforms, so it doesn’t matter where you are — you could have the best possible conversation.”
Discord recently raised $100 million on a valuation of $3.5 billion. The company recently said it has expanded beyond games to address all kinds of communications needs."
https://venturebeat.com/2020/07/28/discord-launches-noise-suppression-for-mobile-audio-calls/
