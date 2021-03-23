Discord Cryoto Scam

So I get this message on discord today:





I look up defiproline.com since I haven’t heard of them. I see some links, looks like an exchange.



I go to their website and register anonymously and enter my coupon code, thinking they are probably enticing new business to their exchange and giving people .003 BTC as a sign up bonus

It says I won .35 BTC



WHOA. My heat skips a beat.



I go to withdraw it and bam it tells me because of EU privacy laws I have to deposit .01 BTC before I can withdraw my .35



Yeah right. Get out of here. Close all windows. I hope not one single person falls for this.