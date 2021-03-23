Discord Cryoto Scam

A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,987
So I get this message on discord today:


I look up defiproline.com since I haven’t heard of them. I see some links, looks like an exchange.

I go to their website and register anonymously and enter my coupon code, thinking they are probably enticing new business to their exchange and giving people .003 BTC as a sign up bonus
It says I won .35 BTC

WHOA. My heat skips a beat.

I go to withdraw it and bam it tells me because of EU privacy laws I have to deposit .01 BTC before I can withdraw my .35

Yeah right. Get out of here. Close all windows. I hope not one single person falls for this.
 
