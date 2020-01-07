Disco Elysium

Spoiler A playthrough which ended in less than a minute. I crawled through the darkness of nothing towards consciousness only to die on the floor of a dirty apartment

I am so glad I gave this a chance. I've always loved isometric/2.5D RPGs. Although DE is fully 3D with a static camera, it is reminiscent of the great Infinity Engine games among others. and DE's art style is both stylish and engaging.I think it was during my first playthrough that I realized this would be a new favorite game.and it was the best minute of gaming I've had in years.Who else is playing? Ended the game in any ridiculously amazing ways? Spoiler tags, please.