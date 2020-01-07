Disco Elysium

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by viivo, Oct 18, 2019.

    viivo

    viivo

    I am so glad I gave this a chance. I've always loved isometric/2.5D RPGs. Although DE is fully 3D with a static camera, it is reminiscent of the great Infinity Engine games among others, and the art style is both stylish and engaging.

    I think it was during my first playthrough that I realized this would be a new favorite game.
    A playthrough which ended in less than a minute. I crawled through the darkness of nothing towards consciousness only to die on the floor of a dirty apartment
    and it was the best minute of gaming I've had in years.

    Who else is playing? Ended the game in any ridiculously amazing ways? Spoiler tags, please.
     
    Legendary Gamer

    Legendary Gamer

    I have been mulling over picking this one up. Haven't had much time for gaming lately with selling my house and all. I think you might have just sold me on it though. It sounds like 30+ hours of quality game play if the reviews are to be believed.

    84izi.jpg

    Please, spoiler the shit out of it. I must know more ;)
     
    viivo

    viivo

    There seems to be a good number of meaningful choices. From what I've seen, aside from those that end the game, some can change your character's personality and the way people react to them. I like that you can save any time so if you do come upon a game-ender, you can just reload and take another path. I'm guessing some are more subtle and the consequences of your actions and decisions may not be fully revealed until hours later.

    I love an in-depth RPG, even if most of it is superficial. The writing, concept, and setting are still interesting enough to warrant the time investment.
     
    Ruiner

    Ruiner

    /morale critical

    3 responses for what is probably the best story driven CRPG since PS:T.

    Go back to playing Skyrim and FO76 everyone.

    /returns to lurking at codex
     
    dvsman

    dvsman

    I want to pick this up but my game que is so deep this is just going to sit anyway. I'll wait until it goes on sale or my que clears, whichever comes first. Besides Red Dead 2 is about to pop on Tuesday and I haven't even finished Outer Worlds yet.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks

    I had this game on my wishlist but deleted today looks good.
     
    horrorshow

    horrorshow

    If it wasn't for RDR2, I would've purchased this already FOR SURE.
     
    Snowdog

    Snowdog

    Every time I see that acronym, I have to pause and process it longer so I am not reading it as R2D2
     
    atarumoroboshi18

    atarumoroboshi18

    I picked it up and while there are some bugs(sometimes I'm unable to click objects in the environment), it really does feel like a labor of love. It's complex with a ton of world building. I can see this game getting multiple play throughs and seeing all the crazy, wild things you could do.
     
    Ruiner

    Ruiner

    In some cases, it means you don't have the right item equipped: a bag to collect bottles, a crowbar to open containers, the key for a particular door, etc. It took me a while to recognize that you could click on the # over your health bar to dispense collected health/morale boosts, while in the process of dropping to 'critical' and ending your game.
    There isn't much handholding.
     
    atarumoroboshi18

    atarumoroboshi18

    Ah, no I mean I literally can't click doors or other objects. It leads me to wandering around realizing that I can't leave the room I'm in and I have to open an earlier save.
     
    odditory

    odditory

    This game has 9.5 and 10 review scores, but not that much chatter about it. What's the disconnect, is it the lack of combat?
     
    atarumoroboshi18

    atarumoroboshi18

    I think the name kind of puts people off. Disco Elysium is a very odd name and I almost assumed it was something to do with dancing, until I discovered it was a full fledged RPG.
     
    BassTek

    BassTek

    It looks interesting but I'll probably wait for a sale to give it a try.
     
    Ruiner

    Ruiner

    I've noticed that too and it's probably a Unity engine bug, where you have to be standing in a specific spot to interact with something. Wander a step or two away, and re-attempt.

    lol at ZeroPunc hiding the Disco review in the COD:MW one.
     
    Drexion

    Drexion

    Finished this today after about 40 hours. It's very well written, (possibly the best writing in any game this decade?). Every single facet of the game, the characters, the fictional world, the buildings, the factions etc have an immense and in-depth back story to unravel or optionally learn about. It's extremely impressive the amount of depth packed into such a small slice of a fictional city.

    There is no combat, the entire game is experienced through dialogue, exploration, solving tasks, and learning/reading new information. Information is your weapon here, as it will help you navigate through the ocean of dialogue being thrown at you, with its twists and turns (and hundreds of dialogue skill checks). Unlike other games, failing a dialogue skill check is not necessarily a bad outcome, as it might open up completely new dialogue and gameplay paths. It's intended.

    I'm quite glad I picked this game up and went in completely blind. Only criticisms I have is the lack of fast travel (coming down to the end, some of the backtracking was tedious) and somewhat clunky movement (they should patch in a 'hold down mouse button to move' option). It's not a game for everyone, especially not for those who don't like reading dialogue or need combat in their games.
     
    Fixall

    Fixall

    Why the hell isn't this thread 10 pages long. This game fucking rocks. Easily in my top 3 for 2019.
     
