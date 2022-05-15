Disassembled a 2.5" drive to remove the magnets

A bit of fun at 9.30 pm, when I was tired of doing bills and credit card statements. I had this Hitachi 1 TB drive manufactured in 2015, which quit working. I had read about removing the magnets from an old hard drive, so I gave it a try.My tools were a small flathead screwdriver that I used as a prybar for the drive cover, and an iWork "Smart Phone Repair Kit." Part number 88-670-212. I used various bits to remove the Torx head screws holding the drive together. The entire job took about 15 minutes. because the drive cover would not come off clean. I disassembled the head actuators to get to the magnets. It was easy to identify the magnets using a paper clip. Damn, these magnets are strong.