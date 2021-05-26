Disapponited with EVGA Flow Control software for my 280mm radiator - is there an alternative?

I installed my EVGA 280mm CLC RGB liquid cooler into my Phanteks P500A DRGB case last week with no serious issues. But the EVGA flow control software for it seems to suck. Have everything set to auto/defaults but when I run it, it makes my radiator fans spin at more than 1000 RPM, sometimes MUCH higher with noise levels that are something akin to a jet engine (pardon my hyperbole). I can get it at its lowest setting which is still over 1000 RPM but I prefer a much lower RPM in its idle state. But then when I close the flow control software, my 280mm fans drop down to 660-720 RPM but don't appear to adjust to hotter cpu temps (its connected to the AIO header on the motherboard, could this be the issue?). The case fans in my P500a are controlled by AI Suite 3's Fan Expert 4 and do seem to dynamically adjust from around 600 RPM (idle) to whatever it needs when the cpu gets hot. How can I get my EVGA fans to do the same? Is there a third party solution that doesn't require buying additional hardware?



Ideally I'd like to control ALL fans in my case automatically with one app. Btw, I'm new to the whole liquid cooler thing and it seems quite a bit more complicated than all my old HSF air coolers and prior to my EVGA cooler, I just let all chassis fans in my case run at full speed whuch is disgustingly energy inefficient and wasteful so I'd like to change that. What do you guys recommend for my 280mm setup?