Disabling Write Caching increased write speed from 6MB/s to 250MB/s on WD NVMe SSD with exhausted SLC cache

I ended up with WD SN550 NVMe that WD decided to degrade with worse components - https://www.thefpsreview.com/2021/0...at-perform-worse-when-slc-cache-is-exhausted/
That results in write speeds being as slow as 6MB/s once drive's SLC cache got exhausted (within 10 secnds of heavy use). I was on my way to wait 42 hours to encrypt this disk because 6MB/s is all it could do. Just out of curiousoity, I decided to disable Write Caching in Windows Device Manager and write speed immediately increased to 250MB/s and stayed until the disk was encrypted.
I tested it again and again and result was always the same - drive quickly reduced write speed to 6MB/s when Write Caching was enabled and drive quickly increased write speed to 250MB/s when Write Caching was disabled.
Any idea why it is so? Isn't it a good idea to enable Write Caching for SSD's? Should I disable Write Caching for all my other SSD's or should I consider WD NVMe SN550 to be a fluke?
