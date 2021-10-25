Disable AMD Smart Access Memory (BAR) completely in Linux?

Does anyone know how to completely disable AMD Smart Access Memory (BAR) support on linux? Ubuntu specifically; it seems to be hoarding 256MB of my video card's RAM and my GPU doesn't have much video memory to begin with (2GB). I've searched around on this and don't see any real indicators of how to do this or if it's even possible.



Or could this be done by using an older version of amdgpu/amdgpu-pro if there is no readily available way to disable it? This is on a RX460 2GB card.



Thanks!