Dirty power in house causing PC to freeze?

I’m having an issue with a computer that I can’t figure out. I gave this machine to a family member for Xmas and they’ve been having issues with the machine randomly freezing/going completely unresponsive. When I gave them this machine, it worked flawlessly. The components are from my old HTPC and they’ve never given me an issue.



I tried having them go into the bios and let it sit for a day, just to rule out OS/driver issues off the bat and even that froze up eventually.



Assuming it was a hardware problem, I now have the computer back here and saw a bunch of logs in event viewer about kernel power errors. I turned it on and just have it running in the corner of my office and uptime is going on 8 hours, with zero problems. The computers owner couldn't get the machine to stay stable for more than a few hours when they had it in their possession.



Their house is very old and I’m wondering if shoddy electrical could potentially cause something like this? I don’t believe they’ve ever ran into anything like this with other computers though, so I’m at a loss of what it could be. Any ideas?