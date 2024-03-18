Dirt Rally 2.0 on sale on Steam

View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/690790/DiRT_Rally_20/
I bought Dirt Rally 2.0 GOTY for 10 bucks today.
Still downloading...109 GB ouch.
GL.
Still downloading...109 GB ouch.
256GB thumb drives are extremely cheap in bulk. Just ship games on those.They should just charge a bit extra to ship it on a used 500gb hard drive since those are nearly free these days in the used market.
I use both a Logitech G27 wheel and an XBSX|S controller, and I gotta say, the controller actually works out surprisingly well.how it is without a wheel ? say xbox controller ?
I only have the base game.Necessary to buy any of the extra content or is it a great play with just the base game that's on sale?
Just Steam's native built-in DRM, as far as I know. Although "the career mode requires a constant internet connection in order to play" (pcgamingwiki) which I actually did not know.Any DRM?