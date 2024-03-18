Dirt Rally 2.0 on sale on Steam

P

phatbx133

Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
811

Attachments

  • Screenshot 2024-03-18 003737.png
    Screenshot 2024-03-18 003737.png
    236.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
They should just charge a bit extra to ship it on a used 500gb hard drive since those are nearly free these days in the used market.
 
Does this have fine-graded suspension setup capability like Assetto Corsa does?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top