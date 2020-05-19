DirectX is coming to the Windows Subsystem for Linux

At //build 2020 we announced that GPU hardware acceleration is coming to the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2).



What is WSL? WSL is an environment in which users can run their Linux applications from the comfort of their Windows PC. If you are a developer working on containerized workload that will be deployed in the cloud inside of Linux containers, you can develop and test these workloads locally on your Windows PC using the same native Linux tools you are accustomed to. In response to popular demand, these Linux applications and tools can now benefit from GPU acceleration.



The purpose of this blog is to give you a glimpse of how this support is achieved and how the various pieces fit together.



GPU Virtualization

Over the last few Windows releases, we have been busy developing client GPU virtualization technology. This technology is integrated into WDDM (Windows Display Driver Model) and all WDDMv2.5 or later drivers have native support for GPU virtualization. This technology is referred to as WDDM GPU Paravirtualization, or GPU-PV for short. GPU-PV is now a foundational part of Windows and is used in scenarios like Windows Defender Application Guard, the Windows Sandbox or the Hololens 2 emulator. Today this technology is limited to Windows guests, i.e. Windows running inside of a VM or container.



To bring support for GPU acceleration to WSL 2, WDDMv2.9 will expand the reach of GPU-PV to Linux guests. This is achieved through a new Linux kernel driver that leverages the GPU-PV protocol to expose a GPU to user mode Linux. The projected abstraction of the GPU follows closely the WDDM GPU abstraction model, allowing API and drivers built against that abstraction to be easily ported for use in a Linux environment.​

