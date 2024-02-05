Direct Storage - which drive to keep unlocked?

OpenSource Ghost
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 14, 2022
- Messages
- 195
Using BitLocker prevents use of Direct Storage, compatibility with which can be verified via CMD commands.
Which drive should be unlocked for Direct Storage to work, the OS one or the one with games on it or both? I know almost nothing uses Direct Storage for now, but that may change later.
Which drive should be unlocked for Direct Storage to work, the OS one or the one with games on it or both? I know almost nothing uses Direct Storage for now, but that may change later.