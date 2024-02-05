Direct Storage - which drive to keep unlocked?

O

OpenSource Ghost

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 14, 2022
Messages
195
Using BitLocker prevents use of Direct Storage, compatibility with which can be verified via CMD commands.

Which drive should be unlocked for Direct Storage to work, the OS one or the one with games on it or both? I know almost nothing uses Direct Storage for now, but that may change later.
 
OpenSource Ghost said:
compatibility with which can be verified via CMD commands.
Click to expand...
If you still have the xbox bar on your system, can you look via this way:

https://www.ghacks.net/2023/04/21/how-to-find-out-if-your-windows-pc-supports-directstorage/

It would tell you which gpu and harddrive support it.

Direct storage need to be available on the harddrive on which the game that use it is installed on for sure, bing gpt that the os also need to be on an nvme but I am not sure how much a trust it (it also tell me that bitlocker and direcstorage work at different drive level, data vs application and should not go into conflict with each other), some part of directstorage still work on ssd/hdd after all I think.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top