Direct die or OC Frame - for 13th gen CPU waterblock?

Is there a direct die CPU watercooler, for the Core i9 13900k, besides the one from EKWB?I can delid the cpu, no problem, but I need a CPU waterblock that works on the delidded cpu.BUT, there is another option, back in the 9th Gen, there was this OC frame, that you could use with your delidded cpu in order to install any CPU coolerIs there something like this for 12 or 13th gen?