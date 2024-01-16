Dimensions of AM4 and AM5

al_bundy

al_bundy

n00b
Joined
Aug 3, 2023
Messages
42
Hi,
i need urgently the informations if the dimensions of AM4 and AM5 r the same.
I talk about the packagedimensions of Socket/LGA + CPU like the following picture.
I hope someone has skills to tell me if its the same or someone could provide the right information.

Thank u and best regards Marc

Source:
https://www.igorslab.de

AM5.png
 
