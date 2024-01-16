al_bundy
n00b
- Joined
- Aug 3, 2023
- Messages
- 42
Hi,
i need urgently the informations if the dimensions of AM4 and AM5 r the same.
I talk about the packagedimensions of Socket/LGA + CPU like the following picture.
I hope someone has skills to tell me if its the same or someone could provide the right information.
Thank u and best regards Marc
Source:
https://www.igorslab.de
i need urgently the informations if the dimensions of AM4 and AM5 r the same.
I talk about the packagedimensions of Socket/LGA + CPU like the following picture.
I hope someone has skills to tell me if its the same or someone could provide the right information.
Thank u and best regards Marc
Source:
https://www.igorslab.de