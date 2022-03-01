Digitizing my old Video 8 and VHS cassettes but how?

I need to get my old Video 8 MM and a few VHS cassettes onto a modern (for now LoL) format I have a cheap AV2HDMI and also a HDMI to USB capture "card" I have OBS-Studio installed but I'm wondering what settings I should use as this is a real time deal (AKA a full 2 hour cassette would take 2 hours to convert) so I only want to do this once as I have like 15 tapes (14 8MM and 1 VHS) not all of the tapes are full and the VHS is a "second generation" copy which was originally from an 8MM video cassette of which I no longer have, just the copy!Also I have a few analog TV tuner cards but those are not good as I need a Time Base Corrector AKA TBC but those cost a lot of money.Basically I'm asking what are the best settings to use in OBS-Studio or another free capture program if anyone knows of a better one?I'm going to use my Ryzen 9 5900X PC so I can encode on-the-fly and hopefully not drop frames!Thanks