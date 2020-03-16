Digital Foundry: Xbox Series X Complete Specs + Ray Tracing/Gears 5/Back-Compat/Quick Resume Demo Showcase!

CPU

GPU

Memory

Storage

Digital Foundry has confirmed the final specifications of the Xbox Series X.Comprised of 2x quad core custom Zen2 clusters (1 core locked to the OS), clocked at 3.8 GHz (SMT off) and 3.6 GHz (SMT on).RDNA2 running at 1.825 GHz with 52 CUs and 3328 shaders. Core clock speed is locked/no boost clock.16GB GDDR6 running at 14 Gbps on a 320-bit interface. 10GB optimized for GPU with 560 GB/s bandwidth, 6GB "standard" with 336 GB/s bandwidth. 2.5GB of "standard" memory reserved for OS.Custom 1TB NVME SSD with 2.4 GB/s bandwidth. 100GB reserved for Xbox Velocity Architecture (virtual memory-like system) with hardware decompression support. This is a new feature being added to DirectX as "DirectStorage."