Digital Foundry: Xbox Series X Complete Specs + Ray Tracing/Gears 5/Back-Compat/Quick Resume Demo Showcase!

Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
20,980
Digital Foundry has confirmed the final specifications of the Xbox Series X.
1584362642343.png


CPU
Comprised of 2x quad core custom Zen2 clusters (1 core locked to the OS), clocked at 3.8 GHz (SMT off) and 3.6 GHz (SMT on).

GPU
RDNA2 running at 1.825 GHz with 52 CUs and 3328 shaders. Core clock speed is locked/no boost clock.

Memory
16GB GDDR6 running at 14 Gbps on a 320-bit interface. 10GB optimized for GPU with 560 GB/s bandwidth, 6GB "standard" with 336 GB/s bandwidth. 2.5GB of "standard" memory reserved for OS.

Storage
Custom 1TB NVME SSD with 2.4 GB/s bandwidth. 100GB reserved for Xbox Velocity Architecture (virtual memory-like system) with hardware decompression support. This is a new feature being added to DirectX as "DirectStorage."

 
S

Snowdog

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 22, 2006
Messages
10,111
Nice. Not a console gamer, but would buy one in a heartbeat if you could install Windows 10 on it. It would be a fantastic SFF computer.
 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
20,980
It's good to once again see a powerful console come to market, but really I'm more interested in the new tech like DirectStorage and DLI. I also wonder if the HDR machine learning algorithm could make its way into Windows.
 
