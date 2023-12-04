Difficulty understanding PCIe bifurcation r.e. adding an NVMe SSD adapter card

I've read some great threads on here on this topic, but I am struggling to know exactly what to do (and buy) in relation to my own issue.

First, my setup. I haven't built this yet and they're all still individually boxed up, but I have all the following:
  • Motherboard: MSI MPG Z390M GAMING EDGE AC Micro ATX LGA1151
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-9500T 2.2 GHz 6-Core
  • Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-2666 CL16
  • SSD (3x): TEAMGROUP MP34 4 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 3.0 X4 NVME
    • Before anyone comments on this, I got these for close to nothing (from a friend), so want to make use of what I have rather than going for HDDs right now - low budget
  • Case: Asus Prime AP201 MicroATX Mini Tower
  • PSU: Corsair RM650x
My motherboard only has 2x M-Key M.2 NVMe drives. But as you can see from my parts list, I've got 3 NVMe SSDs I want to install. These will be installed in a RAID configuration.

The motherboard has the following PCIe slots:
  • 2 x PCIe 3.0 x16 slots (support x16/ x0, x8/ x8 modes)
  • 2 x PCIe 3.0 x1 slots
This leads me to assume that if I want to connect a third NVMe SSD to the motherboard, I'm going to need to split one of the x16 slots and fit an NVMe adapter card to it. The reason being that I don't want the spare lanes in the x16 to go to waste. If I'm only connecting one additional NVMe SSD (for now), that's only going to require x4 lanes, right? That leaves x12 lanes unused, and I'd like to keep those x12 lanes available for something else.

What I want to find out is the best way of connecting the third NVMe SSD to the motherboard.

Am I right in thinking that since the x16 slots support x8/x8, all I need to do is 1) get a splitter that splits the x16 into two x8 ports 2) connect a PCIe to M.2 adapter to one of the x8 ports via the splitter 3) connect the SSD to that. Is that how that works?

That said, it's important to note that my motherboard does not support PCIe bifurcation. Having read a bunch of threads here, I understand that it is still possible to bifurcate a PCIe slot, provided the splitter card has certain chips on it. I'm not quite sure I understand the difference between a PCIe slot being able to support x8/x8 while not supporting bifurcation.

I spoke to Chris Payne and he said to "get an asm2824 or pex8747 M.2 switch off aliexpress."

While I appreciate the advice, I haven't learnt any more about how this all works, and which specific product/s I need to purchase. As I understand it, ASM2824 and PEX8747 are chips that you can get, and so I need to find an adapter card with one of these chips.

From here, though, I still don't know what I need.

Is my thinking on how this would work correct?

1. PCIe splitter (with an ASM2824 or PEX8748 on the splitter)
a. Ideally this would be a splitter that divides the x16 into two separate x8 slots
2. PCIe to 2x M.2 NVMe adapter card (does this also need an ASM2824 or PEX8748 chip on the card?)
3. Connect 1 (or 2) SSDs to that card
4. An x8 PCIe slot remains free for me to connect other devices to (e.g. network cards, capture cards, port expansion, etc etc etc)

I'm sure someone will say this is incorrect and that I'm making some false assumptions, as I believe it is incorrect. If so, please could you explain what I am not getting. Also, if anyone has knowledge of which specific products I should buy (direct links appreciated) that would be incredible.
 
dbwillis said:
I would just raid the 2 drives and be done with it
Thanks, but (sorry if I didn't make this clear originally) I'm committed to using the 3x 4TB SSDs in a RAID configuration. I want 8TB usable space. So I really am just looking for responses that address my questions - both to actually achieve it as well as my pure desire to learn more about this.
 
icarus69 said:
Am I right in thinking that since the x16 slots support x8/x8,
I think you're misinterpreting this spec. As I read it, you can use 16 lanes in slot 1, or 8 lanes in each slot.

The easiest and cheapest path forward is to just get a simple adapter that lets you put the m.2 card into the second x16 slot. Your gpu, if you have one, will run fine at x8. You'll lose out on 4 lanes, but that's life. Low budget means taking the simple way.

Theoretically, you could get an active pci-switch on the adapter and have any number of m.2 slots, with 8 or 16 lanes back to the cpu depending on if you need both x16 slots or not. Depending on the switch chip, and the creativity of the board maker, there's lots of potential here, but none of it is going to be inexpensive. A passive adapter for one slot is not very expensive. I think you can go ahead and get a multi-slot passive adapter that needs bifurcation, and the first slot will work, but the others won't; those aren't much more and maybe you'll be able to use the other slot(s) at some other time, but honestly, probably not: budget boards don't usually include it in their firmware. If you're adventurous, you could try firmware editing, but I'm not sure if bifurcation is just a setting that needs to be enabled, or if there's more to it than that.

Edit to add: that cpu and board are max pci-e 3.0, so it's no big deal that your ssds are also 3.0. Not that it was much of a deal anyway. I didn't see a system diagram for the motherboard, but the cpu has 16 lanes of pci-e, so I think the board m.2 slots and the x1 slots must feed through the chipset. The cpu support page says it can do x8 + x4 + x4, so there's a chance of bifurcation working for you with bios shenanigans, but it'd be easier if MSI already did it.
 
