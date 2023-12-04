Difficulty understanding PCIe bifurcation r.e. adding an NVMe SSD adapter card

icarus69 said: Am I right in thinking that since the x16 slots support x8/x8, Click to expand...

I think you're misinterpreting this spec. As I read it, you can use 16 lanes in slot 1, or 8 lanes in each slot.The easiest and cheapest path forward is to just get a simple adapter that lets you put the m.2 card into the second x16 slot. Your gpu, if you have one, will run fine at x8. You'll lose out on 4 lanes, but that's life. Low budget means taking the simple way.Theoretically, you could get an active pci-switch on the adapter and have any number of m.2 slots, with 8 or 16 lanes back to the cpu depending on if you need both x16 slots or not. Depending on the switch chip, and the creativity of the board maker, there's lots of potential here, but none of it is going to be inexpensive. A passive adapter for one slot is not very expensive. I think you can go ahead and get a multi-slot passive adapter that needs bifurcation, and the first slot will work, but the others won't; those aren't much more and maybe you'll be able to use the other slot(s) at some other time, but honestly, probably not: budget boards don't usually include it in their firmware. If you're adventurous, you could try firmware editing, but I'm not sure if bifurcation is just a setting that needs to be enabled, or if there's more to it than that.Edit to add: that cpu and board are max pci-e 3.0, so it's no big deal that your ssds are also 3.0. Not that it was much of a deal anyway. I didn't see a system diagram for the motherboard, but the cpu has 16 lanes of pci-e, so I think the board m.2 slots and the x1 slots must feed through the chipset. The cpu support page says it can do x8 + x4 + x4, so there's a chance of bifurcation working for you with bios shenanigans, but it'd be easier if MSI already did it.