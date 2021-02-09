different sized disk -> one logical volume

P

potepuh

n00b
Joined
Oct 14, 2010
Messages
1
heyhey :)
So if i want to create one logical drive from disks of different sizes, with redundancy, what are my options?
Mostly don't care about OS, or performance
free preferably
what should i google? i seem to get low results
basically in direction of unraid, snapraid, drivepool

thx :)
 
