Different questions about overclocking / Aorus Master z390 and 9900k

Hi,
I'm always trying to tweak stuff and get better results and temps and so I have a few questions
High vcore / Low LLC or Low Vcore High LLC?
I'm running at 1.24 with turbo LLC but I was advised to rise the vcore to lower LLC. During my tests though, i have no overshoot with turbo. I try to rise Vcore to 1.29 with lower llc without success, should I go higher? What would be the perks of it
ntel speed shift in bios
Does it has a big impact on temps, even at idle ? can this settings when enabled, can mess up an oc or a stress test?
max performance plan in windows
Same question ! I'm running on normal performance
C-state
Same question, i have those disabled for now
Fixed vcore or adaptive one?
I tried to set up a adaptive vcore but the results are not perfect for now, need more testing.
Tried different level of LLC, different offset but best I had was one hour stable on small occt before a WHEA error in HWINFO...
Cinebenchs
Does cinebench (both of it) need to run in real life process? I would like to be able to compare my results to others and i wanna be on the same page
VT-D
Does that settings has any impact on the OC, temps or stability?
screen below are my settings and temps after 2h of large occt .
I guess that's all that comes in my mind right now, thanks for your answers !
