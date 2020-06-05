Different questions about overclocking / Aorus Master z390 and 9900k

Hi,I'm always trying to tweak stuff and get better results and temps and so I have a few questionsI'm running at 1.24 with turbo LLC but I was advised to rise the vcore to lower LLC. During my tests though, i have no overshoot with turbo. I try to rise Vcore to 1.29 with lower llc without success, should I go higher? What would be the perks of itDoes it has a big impact on temps, even at idle ? can this settings when enabled, can mess up an oc or a stress test?Same question ! I'm running on normal performanceSame question, i have those disabled for nowI tried to set up a adaptive vcore but the results are not perfect for now, need more testing.Tried different level of LLC, different offset but best I had was one hour stable on small occt before a WHEA error in HWINFO...Does cinebench (both of it) need to run in real life process? I would like to be able to compare my results to others and i wanna be on the same pageDoes that settings has any impact on the OC, temps or stability?screen below are my settings and temps after 2h of large occt .I guess that's all that comes in my mind right now, thanks for your answers !