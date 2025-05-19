Different browers for different uses, and banking...

Got a new setup and several browsers installed. I want to use each one for different purposes as follows:



Edge - forums, reddit, general casual browsing where login is required.

Chrome - gmail, work related, other emails.

Firefox (using adblock free and no script extensions) - sites which need to control java, pop ups, redirects, file sharing, keep separate for safety, etc ,etc

Opera - social media like facebook, instagram, etc

Brave - banking/finance sites, tax filing, etc





1. Which is the most secure, or best for banking/finance?

2. Any other suggestions or moving them around? Maybe switch around Edge and Chrome?



Funny thing is i have been doing banking stuff on Firefox with the above mentioned because of no script, and has worked great for the last 10 years.

I could use Firefox with profile manager and separate banking to another profile, still getting the benefit of no script extension.