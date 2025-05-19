Different browers for different uses, and banking...

aliaskary77
Limp Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 18, 2006
- Messages
- 510
Got a new setup and several browsers installed. I want to use each one for different purposes as follows:
Edge - forums, reddit, general casual browsing where login is required.
Chrome - gmail, work related, other emails.
Firefox (using adblock free and no script extensions) - sites which need to control java, pop ups, redirects, file sharing, keep separate for safety, etc ,etc
Opera - social media like facebook, instagram, etc
Brave - banking/finance sites, tax filing, etc
1. Which is the most secure, or best for banking/finance?
2. Any other suggestions or moving them around? Maybe switch around Edge and Chrome?
Funny thing is i have been doing banking stuff on Firefox with the above mentioned because of no script, and has worked great for the last 10 years.
I could use Firefox with profile manager and separate banking to another profile, still getting the benefit of no script extension.
