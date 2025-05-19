  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Different browers for different uses, and banking...

Got a new setup and several browsers installed. I want to use each one for different purposes as follows:

Edge - forums, reddit, general casual browsing where login is required.
Chrome - gmail, work related, other emails.
Firefox (using adblock free and no script extensions) - sites which need to control java, pop ups, redirects, file sharing, keep separate for safety, etc ,etc
Opera - social media like facebook, instagram, etc
Brave - banking/finance sites, tax filing, etc


1. Which is the most secure, or best for banking/finance?
2. Any other suggestions or moving them around? Maybe switch around Edge and Chrome?

Funny thing is i have been doing banking stuff on Firefox with the above mentioned because of no script, and has worked great for the last 10 years.
I could use Firefox with profile manager and separate banking to another profile, still getting the benefit of no script extension.
 
Firefox has its containers feature in which sites within are isolated from sites in other containers, even the same site. A bit like private browsing contexts I suppose but non-temporary. Tbh I've never used them but I know some are a fan.

Though in terms of any greater isolation running multiple browsers for different purposes is kind of much-of-a-muchness given they'll all be running on the same system/user account. The only thing you'd gain would be any inherent browser privacy features like certain anti-fingerprinting measures (such as Firefox can enable with a setting) and running content blockers (like uBlock Origin, No Script).

For more isolation you could run separate virtual machines. I do this with Linux distros running in them.
 
I thought about using my VM to isolate banking functions, might consider that. This container feature might be useful for other stuff within firefox...will look into it.
Thanks.
 
Curious, by using all of these browsers what problem are you trying to solve?

if for example you get infected with info-stealer malware... it wont matter what browsers you were using for what as it will just collect all of your session tokens and saved info you saved in the browser, for all browsers anyways because it is all running under your single user account.

So, yes, using a VM, would give you actual seperation (disable copy/paste functionality et cetera)

If it is security, just move to phishing resistant MFA like passkeys / yubikeys et cetera.
Do not save creds and other info in your browers, use a password manager with browser plugins like Bitwarden / 1Password / Keepass (or XC)
 
i use edge for everything but a couple things at work that i need chrome for.
 
Tracking or script ran in one browser could still get info from a different browser?
I can understand of the OS is effected, but the browser cookies/sessions/tracking are not "contained" to the browser?

I may be overthinking it, but i guess i could keep it to 2 and go VM for finance.

I dont save passwords on browsers for critical stuff...and dont trust cloud based password managers. most things have 2fa enabled using google authenticator, phone or email.

The most important thing i protect is email as almost everything gets codes or validations through it.
 
I use Brave for everything. Why are you using so many browsers? Are you trying to give yourself psychosis?
 
I dont save passwords on browsers for critical stuff...and dont trust cloud based password managers. most things have 2fa enabled using google authenticator, phone or email.

Nope. Since each browser runs under your user context you are logged in with, then say info-stealer malware has access to anything running under your user context, which means all browsers, all their saved contents, their password vaults, et cetera.

This is why phishing-resistant MFA is now a must have vs your typical MFA which session tokens can completely bypass if stolen.
 
I have thought about the reason Op will be using so many different browsers. It is obviously not for security reasons. Maybe it could be for work convenience. Using edge for forums and reddit is actually a good one. Also, using chrome for gmail related activities is cool for nice synchronization. I guess he is just doing that for easy accessibility and not for security.
 
You don't need different browsers for this kind of separation. You just need different profiles. --user-data-dir in Chrome's commandline.
 
The only browser with significantly different technology is Firefox, as Edge, Chrome, Opera and Brave are all based on Chromium core. Separation with profiles in a single browser would probably be the tidiest solution.

I should say that I use multiple browsers as a means to stay familiar with them.
 
Let me choose the "if it works, do not touch it formular" lol. Windows 10 is serving me pretty well, there's no need to experiment.
 
OP, all of the browsers you listed are based off of Chromium as mentioned except for FireFox. They are all the same underneath with a different wrapper. Add Safari to that list, too.

For work/banking if you're that concerned about separation, run a VM and run another instance of FireFox within the VM. For even less footprint, use Private Browsing, it saves nothing under the application or user account.
 
