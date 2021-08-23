Differences in app installation methods

So I gave up on installing Pop OS on a Dell XPS, and gave it a shot on my Maingear Vector gaming laptop. Worked like a charm. So now I'm in the customizing phase. I'm looking at four different installation methods for applications, and I'm stuck getting concise information on the differences. I realize this is debated often, but here are the four methods I see, and I'm curious to see what the community here prefers.



1. Pop OS Shop (or app store in whatever distro you are using)

2. install apt appnamegoeshere

3. Flatpaks

4. Snaps (if installed/enabled)



Because I build and manage Ubuntu servers, I am used to using the command line to update them, using the sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade command. Will that update applications installed by any/all of the above methods? Do you mix installation methods, or is it better to use one of the four to standardize application installs?